Arcus Power Announces New Vice President of Sales, Charles "Tony" Janczak

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcus Power is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles "Tony" Janczak as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Janczak will lead the company's sales initiatives, focusing on expanding market reach and strengthening relationships with new and existing customers.

Mr. Janczak brings over 25 years of experience in sales, business development, and financial management within the energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining Arcus Power, he held executive positions at S&P Global, Wood Mackenzie, and Energy Intelligence, where he played a key role in driving revenue growth, establishing strategic partnerships, and leading commercial operations across multiple regions. His deep understanding of sales leadership and his proven ability to build and guide high-performing sales teams will be instrumental in driving growth and strengthening Arcus Power’s market position.

"Tony is an excellent person! He cares about the success of all around him. Arcus, its customers, & partners will benefit from his bright mind," said Daniel Erhardt, CEO of Arcus Power. "Through technology, expertise, and customer focus, we will deliver a new, unmatched level of service."

In his new role, Mr. Janczak will oversee sales strategies, manage key accounts, and work closely with current customers to improve their experience and maximize the value they derive from Arcus Power’s offerings.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arcus Power and becoming part of a team that is driving innovation in the energy sector," said Tony Janczak. "The company's commitment to cutting-edge solutions and sustainability aligns perfectly with my passion for impactful technology. I look forward to growing with such a forward-thinking organization."

For more information about Arcus Power and its solutions, visit www.arcuspower.com.

