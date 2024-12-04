Arcus Power Launches Power Market Data Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace

Arcus Power now available on Snowflake Marketplace

Customers can now access Arcus Power’s comprehensive power market data for advanced analytics and informed decision-making

The energy expansion is creating further customer demand for our data which has been relied on for decades” — Daniel Erhardt - Founder and CEO of Arcus Power

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcus Power today announced the launch of its Power Market Data Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace. Arcus Power's Nrgstream solution is now available, enabling customers to access one of North America's largest and most detailed power market data repositories for analytics and business decisions.

“I'm excited to have one of North America's largest power market data repositories on Snowflake. The energy expansion is creating further customer demand for our data which has been relied on for decades," said Daniel Erhardt, Founder and CEO at Arcus Power. “ Arcus will continue to support their increasing customer demands at every opportunity.”

Arcus Power and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are collaborating to provide customers with seamless access to comprehensive North American power market data. By utilizing Arcus Power's extensive datasets on Snowflake's secure and scalable platform, customers can analyze large volumes of power market data quickly without additional infrastructure, integrate data for comprehensive analysis, and reduce operational costs.

“Arcus Power’s commitment to helping Snowflake mobilize the world’s data can be seen through the launch of its Power Market Data Solutions on Snowflake Marketplace,” said Titiaan Palazzi, Global Head of Power & Utilities GTM at Snowflake. “We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud ecosystem by partnering with Arcus to allow access to power industry market data through Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.”

Customers can now access Arcus Power's historical and real-time power market data on Snowflake Marketplace to perform accurate forecasting and plan their energy management strategies. Users can create applications, dashboards, and visualizations using tools like Streamlit within the Snowflake ecosystem.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, providing companies with direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, AI products and apps that are Powered by Snowflake quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, apps and AI products needed to innovate for business, click here: https://www.snowflake.com/data-marketplace/.



About Arcus Power

Arcus Power is an energy market intelligence company trusted by Global Utilities, Fortune 500 companies, cities, small manufacturers, and power generators alike. Arcus supports microgrids and commercial & industrial customers to reduce their operating costs and lower their carbon footprint. Our SaaS solutions include; a customizable platform for streaming historic and real-time energy market data and analytics on one of North America's largest power market databases, predictive tools for cost management that dynamically optimize demand response, energy price & coincident peaks with operations and cost decision support tools for environmental and sustainability mandates, utilizing dynamic tracking & forecasting of the grid and onsite emissions. Uniquely differentiating Arcus is our proprietary technology that allows us to tailor our systems to the unique operational needs and economic demands of our clientele. For more information or a free trial of the platform, visit https://arcuspower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.