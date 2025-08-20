Leading The Way Launches ‘MY Faith Assistant,’ First-of-Its-Kind-Tool Delivering Instant, Bible-Based Answers

The tool builds upon the organization’s 36-year track record of harnessing breakthrough technologies to advance the Gospel.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global media organization Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef today announced the debut of MY Faith Assistant , a digital tool that provides clear, Scripturally-sound responses to spiritual questions anytime, anywhere—a groundbreaking development with the potential to revolutionize how millions engage with biblical content.Available now at LTW.org/FaithAssistant and on Leading The Way’s free mobile app, the tool builds upon the ministry’s 36-year track record of harnessing breakthrough technologies to advance the Gospel. During pilot testing, the tool facilitated more than 2,400 conversations across 191 Biblical topics.“From short-wave radio to satellite TV, we have always broken through barriers to reach people with God’s Word,” said Dr. Michael A. Youssef , Founder and President of Leading The Way. “MY Faith Assistant lets anyone—from the curious skeptic to the mature believer—receive trustworthy answers rooted solely in Scripture and faithful teaching from the Word of God.”The launch of MY Faith Assistant is a strategic next step in Leading The Way’s Open Door Campaign, a multi-year initiative to leverage every available platform to reach the world for Christ. By providing instant, Bible-based answers and direct access to pastoral care, MY Faith Assistant opens a new digital gateway for millions to encounter Christ, complementing the ministry’s worldwide multimedia outreach.Key Features and BenefitsMY Faith Assistant’s unique features include:• Instant, Bible-rooted guidance: Users can type in any question—from “What does the Bible say about forgiveness?” to “How do I share my faith with my coworker?”—and receive concise answers grounded in Scripture and Dr. Youssef’s decades-long teaching ministry.• Seamless escalation to prayer and pastoral care teams: When a user expresses urgent needs or interest in salvation, the tool routes them to Leading The Way’s pastoral care team for personalized prayer and follow-up.• Practical discipleship prompts: MY Faith Assistant can recommend specific sermons, Bible reading plans, or topical studies, equipping users to deepen their walk with Christ and their understanding of Scripture. Example requests include:• “Direct me to Dr. Youssef’s sermons on spiritual warfare.”• “Give me five tips for deepening my Bible reading.”• “Where in the Bible did Jesus claim to be God?”Building a Bridge from Curiosity to TransformationWhile MY Faith Assistant satisfies the demand for immediate answers, it is also designed as a gateway to deeper discipleship.“Our vision is not merely to inform but to transform,” stated Michael Tilley, Leading The Way’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “Every interaction is an invitation to grow in your personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”By merging innovative technology with uncompromising biblical fidelity, MY Faith Assistant marks a defining moment in digital ministry that opens new frontiers for reaching the masses with the Gospel.AvailabilityMY Faith Assistant is currently available in the United States. International rollouts to Canada, Europe, and Australia are scheduled for October 2025.Media InquiriesFor media inquiries, contact Michael Tilley (mtilley@ltw.org / 404-809-4094)About Leading The WayLeading The Way is an award-winning global ministry dedicated to passionately proclaiming the uncompromising Truth of Christ through every available form of media. Founded by pastor, author, and cultural anthropologist Dr. Michael A. Youssef, the ministry is reaching millions of people worldwide through compelling Biblical teaching programs and resources, Finding True Peace evangelistic commercials, solar-powered Navigator audio devices, THE KINGDOM SAT TV channel in the Middle East, Biblically-trained counselors on the ground, city-wide rallies, the AWAKE America prayer movement, and more. From here at home to restricted areas and remote villages, Leading The Way is reaching the lost and equipping believers with Truth that is transforming lives. Learn more at LTW.org.

