Bridgeport Students to See Bus Service Restored Under Negotiated Agreement

(Hartford, CT) – Bus service for Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS) students will be restored this fall following a negotiated transportation agreement led by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE). The CSDE’s embedded Technical Assistance Team worked with the district’s transportation company to restructure the previous contract to reduce costs while maintaining services. The CSDE and City of Bridgeport are working diligently on this effort, which restores and streamlines routes that had been cut due to budget reductions, ensuring students once again have safe and reliable transportation for the school year.

“Through the hard work of our Technical Assistance Team, we were able to help secure a more cost-effective agreement that reduces student walking distances and restores safe, reliable bus service for Bridgeport students,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Reliable transportation is essential for attendance, engagement, and student success, and I am grateful that, together with the City of Bridgeport and the transportation company, we can provide this stability and peace of mind for students and families.”

“Student safety is our top priority and now, thanks to Commissioner Russell-Tucker and the State Department of Education partnering with the City, we are able to restore walking distances for our K-12 students," said Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim. "Attendance is a critical asset to student success and with this, our intention is to ensure our schools are easily accessible to our students while giving Bridgeport parents a sense of security.”

“Restoring bus services is a direct way of prioritizing our students,” said Interim Superintendent, Dr. Royce Avery. “This agreement reduces barriers and ensures they are in the classroom every day, ready to learn. We thank CSDE, Commissioner Russell-Tucker, Mayor Ganim, and our Bridgeport delegation—showing the power of coming together to put students’ success first.”

"Ensuring reliable bus transportation for Bridgeport students is critical to supporting their education and daily success,” said State Rep. Chris Rosario, who chairs Bridgeport’s legislative delegation. “I want to thank Commissioner Russell-Tucker, Mayor Ganim, Interim Superintendent Avery, and my delegation colleagues for their commitment, collaboration, and tireless work in finding practical solutions for our students and families.”

In response to critical challenges facing BPS, and as authorized by the Connecticut State Board of Education (SBE), Commissioner Russell-Tucker announced on February 20, 2025, the establishment of the Technical Assistance Team to work with the BPS to implement interventions within the district. The Technical Assistance Team is also providing targeted support in the areas of financial management and instructional initiatives and processes.

Aug. 20, 2025

