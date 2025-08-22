Summer Worship Nights and TPR. End with Record-Breaking Sellouts, Welcoming Over 200,000 Attendees

Summer Worship Nights 2025 Sold Out

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 200,000 voices joined together in worship this summer as Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake’s Summer Worship Nights Tour closed its third year with a historic, completely sold-out run. Joined by breakout artist Josiah Queen, the tour packed arenas and stadiums coast-to-coast, marking a new high point for one of Christian music’s most powerful live experiences.

Stops included Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA (over 30,000 attendees) and two sold-out nights at Dallas’ American Airlines Center (over 33,000 combined), before closing at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium. Each night brought together thousands for moments of worship, ministry, and community.

The tour’s presenting sponsor, World Vision, saw record-breaking impact, reaching more than 55,000 children around the world — an unprecedented reaction from attendees.

Lake and Wickham have kept their momentum going outside of touring as well with Lake’s latest album King of Hearts, released June 13, earning critical acclaim, with “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (featuring Jelly Roll) now platinum and Wickham’s Song of the Saints arriving September 12, led by the single “What An Awesome God,” currently #1 on four radio charts.

Both Wickham and Lake have a busy few months ahead of them. Wickham will headline the Air1 Worship Now Tour this October alongside Charity Gayle, Josh Baldwin, and Benjamin William Hastings.

Lake will launch his King of Hearts Tour this fall, running through Spring 2026 and ending with two hometown stadium shows in Charleston, SC. Franni Cash (Fall only) and Pat Barrett will join as special guests.

AIR1 WORSHIP NOW TOUR DATES:

October 8th, 2025 - Independence, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena

October 9th, 2025 - Fishers, IN at Fishers Event Center

October 10th, 2025 - State College, PA at Bryce Jordan Center

October 11th, 2025 - Canton, OH at Canton Memorial Civic Center [SOLD OUT]

October 15th, 2025 - Lubbock, TX at United Supermarkets Arena

October 16th, 2025 - Belton, TX at Cadence Bank Center

October 17th, 2025 - San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum

October 18th, 2025 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

October 23rd, 2025 - Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

October 24th, 2025 - Reno, NV at Reno Events Center

October 25th, 2025 - Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center

October 26th, 2025 - Everett, WA at Angel of the Winds Arena

BRANDON LAKE’S KING OF HEARTS TOUR DATES:

October 2nd, 2025 - Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena

October 3rd, 2025 - Orlando, FL at Kia Center [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Atlanta, GA at Gas South Arena [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Atlanta, GA at Gas South Arena

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Des Moines, IA at Casey’s Center

Friday, October 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Friday, October 17, 2025 - Greensboro, NC at First Horizon Coliseum

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Columbia, SC at Colonia Life Arena

Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Southaven, MS at Landers Center [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT at Maverik Center

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Henderson, NV at Lee’s Family Forum [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - San Jose, CA at SAP Center

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Boise, ID at ExtraMile Arena

Friday, November 21, 2025 - Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA at Tacoma Dome

Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena

Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Friday, March 6, 2026 - Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum

Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Friday, March 13, 2026 - Boston, MA at TD Garden

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Bridgeport, CT at Total Mortgage Arena

Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, March 20, 2026 - State College, PA at Bryce Jordan Center

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Raleigh, NC at Lenovo Center

Thursday, April 9, 2026 - San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center

Friday, April 10, 2026 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 12, 2026 - St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

Thursday, April 16, 2026 - North Little Rock, AR at Simmons Bank Arena

Friday, April 17, 2026 - Tupelo, MS at Cadence Bank Arena

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Pensacola, FL at Pensacola Bay Center [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, April 19, 2026 - Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, April 24, 2026 - Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Moline, IL at Vibrant Arena

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Friday, May 1, 2026 - Charleston, SC at Credit One Stadium

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Charleston, SC at Credit One Stadium



ABOUT PHIL WICKHAM: Phil Wickham is a GRAMMY® nominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His most recent single, “The Jesus Way,” is a bold declaration of what choosing a life in the Christian faith truly means. His 2024 GRAMMY®-nominated album, I Believe, went #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums, while his song, “House Of The Lord,” remained #1 on the Billboard Christian AC Airplay Chart for multiple weeks. In 2023, Wickham was nominated for two GRAMMY® awards in the category of “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song,” recognizing the songs, “Hymn of Heaven” and “Holy Forever.” At the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, Wickham was the most awarded artist winning “Song of the Year” for “Holy Forever,” “Worship Album of the Year” for I Believe, as well as “Christmas Recorded Song of the Year” for “Manger Throne.” From his Gold-certified singles, “This is Amazing Grace” and “Living Hope,” to his latest project, I Believe, Wickham’s music has received over 2 billion streams in the U.S. alone across his catalog and platforms. Wickham’s discography includes ten full-length projects, multiple Christmas releases, and a series of popular Singalong records. In his most recent book release, “I Believe Devotional,” Phil invites people on a 14-day journey to living a life of greater faith.

ABOUT BRANDON LAKE: Brandon Lake is a GRAMMY®, K-Love, and GMA Dove Award-winning artist and songwriter. The 5X GRAMMY® winner’s highly anticipated album King Of Hearts debuted in the top 10 (#7) of Billboard's Hot 200 chart, earning another career milestone for the Charleston based singer/songwriter at the forefront of “changing the face and the sound of CCM” (The Tennessean) and “fueling the genre's explosion” (Billboard). King of Hearts earned Lake his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums and his first No. 1 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums chart, as well as his first Top 10 on the Billboard 200 (#7). Selected in Billboard’s 50 Best Albums of 2025, Lake’s album King of Hearts features his award-winning, Platinum-selling 23+ week #1 song “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for more than 16 weeks. Lake, who has earned more than 270M career streams to date, recently took home all nominated awards at the fan-voted K-LOVE Fan Awards, including Worship Song of the Year for “That's Who I Praise,” Artist of the Year, and Male Artist of the Year, in addition to Song of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” The K-LOVE Fan Award “Song of the Year,” “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” also debuted Top 50 on the Country Aircheck chart and held onto the #1 spot on Christian Radio (Mediabase) for multiple consecutive weeks, as well as #1 on Billboard’s Christian/Gospel Streaming Chart. He is also currently the most nominated artist for the upcoming 2025 DOVE Awards. Lake hits the road this October to kick off his 50-date headlining King Of Hearts tour with performances at venues coast to coast this fall, marking his largest-ever solo headlining tour. Lake has been featured on the Cover of Billboard, American Idol, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Forbes, CBS Mornings, FOX & Friends Summer Concert Series, Artist Friendly With Joel Madden Podcast, Billboard, American Songwriter, GRAMMY, The Tennessean, Christianity Today, and more. To learn more, visit brandonlake.com.

ABOUT JOSIAH QUEEN: Josiah Queen has quickly become one of the most impactful new voices in Christian music, blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies. With 744 million global streams (570M in the U.S. alone, per Luminate), his music continues to inspire a wide-reaching and rapidly growing audience. Following the breakout success of “The Prodigal” (82M+ streams), Josiah’s latest single “Dusty Bibles” is setting new records — averaging over 5 million streams per week, with 31 million global streams in its first 6 weeks, and 200 million views on social content using the track. The song hit the Spotify Viral 50 in over 15 countries, landed in the Top 3 Christian/Gospel Streaming Songs in the U.S., and cracked the Shazam Top 200 in multiple territories. His debut album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart, marking the biggest debut in Christian music history, and his follow-up singles — including “Can’t Steal My Joy”, a Top 10 Christian radio hit — continue to build on that momentum. Josiah’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Mt. Zion, is set to release August 22, 2025, promising a powerful next chapter in his sound and message. Named Billboard’s #1 New Christian Artist of 2024, Josiah has sold over 80,000 tickets across headline tours and now reaches over 1.5 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook — 2.2 million including YouTube and Spotify. With a heart to serve both the Church and the world through music, Josiah crafts songs filled with faith, honesty, and hope. He and his wife, Trinity, travel and minister together, and are based in Tampa, FL.

ABOUT TPR. : With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

