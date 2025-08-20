Associated Scaffolding Announces Multiple Job Openings Across the Southeast

Positions are available in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte (NC), Columbia (SC), Richmond (VA), and Knoxville (TN).

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Scaffolding Company, Inc., a leading provider of scaffolding, safety equipment, and access solutions since 1947, is pleased to announce that it is actively hiring for a variety of positions across its seven Southeast locations. The company is seeking hardworking, passionate, and service-driven individuals to join its growing team.OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONSAssociated Scaffolding has openings ranging from skilled trade roles to administrative positions, providing job seekers with opportunities for long-term career growth.Current openings include:- CDL-A Truck Driver – Charlotte, NC and Columbia, SC- Scaffold Erector/Builder – Durham, NC; Columbia, SC; Richmond, VA; Knoxville, TN- Competent Scaffold Foreman – Raleigh, NC and Richmond, VA- Warehouse Associate – Durham, NC- Lead Erector – Columbia, SC; Knoxville, TN; Raleigh, NC- Administrative Assistant – Durham, NCPositions are available in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte (NC), Columbia (SC), Richmond (VA), and Knoxville (TN).A CULTURE BUILT ON SAFETY, SERVICE, AND CAREER GROWTHAssociated Scaffolding attributes its success to its dedicated team members and invests heavily in employee training and development. As an accredited Scaffold and Access Industry Association (SAIA) training institute, the company offers in-house programs to help employees advance their careers.Many of the company’s management team members began their careers in entry-level roles such as truck drivers or scaffold erectors, and have since advanced into leadership positions—demonstrating the growth opportunities available within the organization.COMPREHENSIVE EMPLOYEE BENEFITSAssociated Scaffolding is committed to treating employees like family and offers a competitive benefits package, including:- Health, dental, and vision insurance- Short-term and long-term disability coverage- Employer-paid life insurance with supplemental options- Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRA)- 401(k) retirement plan with company match- Paid vacation, sick days, and holidays- Company-provided uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE)The company maintains a drug-free work environment, with all applicants required to pass a pre-employment drug test.FIND YOUR NEW CAREER WITH ASSOCIATED SCAFFOLDINGWhether you are an experienced professional or someone eager to learn a new trade, Associated Scaffolding offers rewarding opportunities for job seekers. Individuals who meet the qualifications for current openings—or those looking to build a career through industry-leading training programs—are encouraged to connect with the Associated Scaffolding team. Visit Associated Scaffolding Employment to explore open roles and apply today.ABOUT ASSOCIATED SCAFFOLDING COMPANY, INC.Associated Scaffolding Company, Inc. is a family-owned business headquartered in Durham, NC. With seven locations across the Southeast, the company provides scaffolding sales, rentals, safety equipment, and training to a wide range of industries, maintaining a strong reputation for quality, safety, and exceptional service.

