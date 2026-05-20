CABINET CURES OF RALEIGH ANNOUNCES UNBEATABLE NEW PRICE-MATCH GUARANTEE ON PREMIUM CABINET REFACING

At Cabinet Cures of The Triangle, we built onto the existing cabinet boxes to extend them to the ceiling, refaced the cabinets in a bright white finish, and updated the island with simple Shaker-style panels.

Triangle homeowners can get the kitchen of their dreams with premium, custom-crafted cabinet refacing at the absolute lowest price in the market.

We believe nobody should have to settle for cookie-cutter solutions or inflated prices just to get a beautiful kitchen"” — Greg Wood

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabinet Cures of Raleigh, the Triangle’s highest-rated and most experienced choice for custom cabinet transformations, is thrilled to announce a game-changing new policy that puts homeowners first. Starting this month, Cabinet Cures will beat any written competitor’s price for cabinet refacing , and yes, that includes big-box retailers like Home Depot!For over 15 years, Cabinet Cures has been the trusted local expert in Raleigh, delivering stunning, factory-smooth finishes and exceptional, personalized craftsmanship. With this exciting new price guarantee, they are making it easier and more affordable than ever for area residents to upgrade their homes without compromising on quality or experience."We believe nobody should have to settle for cookie-cutter solutions or inflated prices just to get a beautiful kitchen," says the team at Cabinet Cures of Raleigh. "We are so confident in our value and our process that we’re throwing down the gauntlet. Bring us a written quote from any competitor, even a national giant like Home Depot, and we will beat it. Our customers get the best of both worlds when they work with Cabinet Cures: unbeatable big-box pricing paired with our signature, high-end custom results."Your Kitchen, Only Better (And Without the Mess!)One of the biggest perks of working with Cabinet Cures is how stress-free the process is compared to a traditional demo. They will not occupy your kitchen for weeks. In fact, their efficient, clean process means you can still use your kitchen while the team is gone, causing minimal disruption to your daily routine.Homeowners can keep their existing, functional layout while still completely customizing their space. If they know the difference between cabinet refacing vs refinishing , they will know exactly how they can customize their existing cabinets without buying new cabinets. Cabinet Cures can easily integrate modern upgrades into your current footprint, including:Upgraded Functionality: Converting old doors into spacious, modern drawers.Smart Features: Adding convenient pull-out storage and custom organizers.Fresh Aesthetics: Choosing from a massive variety of brand-new door styles and custom, durable, factory-baked finishes.Why This is a Win-Win for Triangle Homeowners:The Best Price, Guaranteed: Total peace of mind that you are getting the absolute lowest rate on your project.15+ Years of Local Expertise: You are partnering with a proven Raleigh team with over a decade and a half of flawless local reputation.Massive Savings, Zero Compromise: Enjoy big-box corporate savings while getting premium, local craftsmanship that national retailers simply can't match.The price-match guarantee applies to all comparable, written cabinet refacing quotes and goes into effect immediately.Ready to transform your kitchen for less? Don't wait! Contact Cabinet Cures of Raleigh today to schedule your free, in-home cabinet design consultation and see how easy (and affordable) it is to save.About Cabinet Cures of RaleighWith over 15 years of experience serving Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and the surrounding Triangle area, Cabinet Cures of Raleigh specializes in premium cabinet refacing and refinishing. They offer homeowners a beautiful, eco-friendly, and highly efficient alternative to a full kitchen remodel, delivering custom, factory-quality results with minimal disruption to the home.

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