Women’s Wig Shop Highlights Spring Sale and Tony of Beverly Collection

Kenzie Wig by Tony of Beverly

Women’s Wig Shop is putting the spotlight on its Spring Sale as well as featuring one of its best-selling wig brands, the Tony of Beverly Collection.

N/A NATIONWIDE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Wig Shop is putting the spotlight on its Spring Sale as well as featuring one of its best-selling wig brands, the Tony of Beverly Collection. The company’s spring promotion gives shoppers a timely reason to revisit product lines they love or try a new wig designer at a comfortable price point. The women’s wig company carries over 10 brands that customers turn to for polished, ready-to-wear styles.Past shopping patterns suggest springtime prompts wig shoppers to reassess the styles they have been wearing and what they may need to add to their collection. Some shoppers are ready to replace a style that got heavy use over the colder months, while others are in the mood for a shorter cut, a different shade, or a second wig to make everyday wear easier.By offering this seasonal promotion, the company puts those decisions front and center for its clients who look forward to adding wigs to their collection throughout the remainder of 2026.Spring Sale Details for Women’s Wig ShoppersWomen’s Wig Shop is currently running three spring promotions. Using code “spring30” at checkout, customers will receive 30% off valid items over $150, and using code “spring20” a 20% discount for valid items over $75.In addition to their wigs discounted for spring, the coupon code “ship4free” can be used for free ground shipping on qualifying orders over $75.Why the Tony of Beverly Collection Fits the SeasonThe way women shop for wigs in spring is often a little different than the rest of the year. There is usually more interest in lighter colors, softer shapes, and styles that feel easier for the season ahead. In many cases, women want a wig that feels refreshed while still feeling familiar.The Tony of Beverly Collection works well for that kind of spring shopping. Many of the styles feel put together without being overly formal, which can make a difference for customers who want something they can actually see themselves wearing throughout the season.Featured Wig: Kenzie by Tony of BeverlyAlongside its spring sale, Women’s Wig Shop is drawing specific attention to the Kenzie wig by Tony of Beverly The Kenzie wig is a short synthetic style with soft waves and light layering that creates shape without making the cut feel stiff or overworked. It has the kind of silhouette many women look for when they want something styled but still easy to wear from day to day. Kenzie makes sense as a featured style for spring into summer because it has enough texture and lift to look finished, while still feeling easy enough for everyday wear.For shoppers who want a soft, wearable, and not overly done wig, it fits the season well. “This is a style that feels especially right for spring and summer because it looks polished without feeling too formal or too heavy,” said a representative for Women’s Wig Shop. “A lot of customers are drawn to wigs they can wear often, and Kenzie has that kind of longevity.”Shop the Spring Sale at Women’s Wig ShopWomen’s Wig Shop is encouraging customers to browse the current seasonal sale offerings and explore the Tony of Beverly collection, as well as other featured wigs, at womenswigshop.com About Women’s Wig ShopWomen’s Wig Shop is a leading online destination for women’s wigs, toppers, and wig accessories. With a large selection of styles from respected brands such as Raquel Welch, Gabor, Jon Renau, Amore, and Tony of Beverly, the company helps customers find options that suit their needs for daily wear, hair loss support, convenience, and self-expression.

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