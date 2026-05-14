Trailer Sales of Indiana Adds MAXX D Trailers to Its Premium Lineup

Trailer Sales of Indiana, a leading trailer dealer known for its massive inventory and expert service, announces the addition of MAXX D Trailers.

SHELBYVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailer Sales of Indiana, a leading national trailer dealer known for its massive inventory and expert service, is proud to announce the addition of MAXX D Trailers as its newest brand offering.With the introduction of MAXX D, Trailer Sales of Indiana now provides customers with even more high-quality dump trailer options from one of the industry’s most respected manufacturers. MAXX D trailers are engineered for durability, performance, and value, making them an excellent choice for contractors, landscapers, farmers, and heavy-duty haulers.“We are thrilled to welcome MAXX D Trailers into our family of brands,” said a spokesperson for Trailer Sales of Indiana. “Our customers demand the best in reliability and performance, and MAXX D delivers exactly that. This addition strengthens our ability to offer the perfect trailer solution for every need and budget.”Trailer Sales of Indiana boasts one of the largest selections of trailers in the country, representing over 15 major manufacturers and maintaining hundreds of trailers in stock at all times. Customers from across the United States trust the dealership for its:-Extensive in-depth knowledge of all trailer types and features-Exceptional customer service and straightforward buying experience-Wide variety of in-stock inventory ready for immediate delivery-The full lineup of MAXX D dump trailers is now available and can be viewed online at: https://trailersalesofindiana.com/inventory/trailers/dump-trailers Whether you need a rugged dump trailer for daily work or a specialized hauling solution, Trailer Sales of Indiana makes it easy to find the right trailer with confidence.For more information, to browse the complete inventory, or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit https://trailersalesofindiana.com or contact the sales team directly.About Trailer Sales of IndianaTrailer Sales of Indiana is a premier trailer dealership serving customers nationwide. With a huge selection of over 15 major trailer brands and hundreds of units in stock, they specialize in providing top-quality trailers backed by expert advice and outstanding service. Learn more at https://trailersalesofindiana.com Media Contact:Trailer Sales of IndianaEmail: sales@trailersalesofindiana.comPhone: 317-743-0020Website: https://trailersalesofindiana.com

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