History in the Baking: Boys & Girls Club of Newark Set Sights on GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title with Largest Pizza Party

HITB Logo

Youth-led initiative attempt to bring together over 5,000 community members

The Disrupt Leadership Academy reflects the heart of our mission: investing in young people, building future leaders, and opening doors that help shape stronger communities” — Joe Johnson, Founder & CEO Disrupt Foods

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when you give teens the tools, the trust, and a team?You get History in the Baking , a bold, youth-led initiative to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest pizza party ever held, bringing together over 5,000 community members at the iconic Prudential Center in Newark on Monday, September 22nd from 5pm-9pm. The previous world record stands at 3357 persons at a single venue and was achieved in 2023 in Tulsa, OK.This world record attempt is the capstone project of the Disrupt Leadership Academy, a youth entrepreneurship program created by Disrupt Foods in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark. More than just a pizza party, this event is a celebration of leadership, innovation, and Newark’s next generation of changemakers.“The Disrupt Leadership Academy reflects the heart of our mission: investing in young people, building future leaders, and opening doors that help shape stronger communities,” said Joe Johnson, Founder & CEO of Disrupt Foods. “I’m incredibly proud of what these students have accomplished. Their drive, ideas, and dedication inspire me, and they remind us all why these programs matter.”Since January, student-led committees have been meeting bi-weekly to plan logistics, develop marketing strategies, build community partnerships, and secure funding. These teens aren’t just learning, they are leading. Through work-based learning, they’ve turned their skills into action, culminating in a once-in-a-generation event.The youth organizers aim to raise funding in support of continued leadership programming, and admission is 100% free for the public. Guests can expect food, fun, live entertainment, and a powerful display of youth-driven purpose and pride.Disrupt Foods operates franchise restaurants across the Northeast, including 26 Papa Johns locations, as part of a growing portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company is focused on building scalable businesses that expand impact, opportunity, and access in the communities it serves.Registration opens August 22, 2025, and space is limited. Follow on Instagram at @NewarkBakesHistory.Key supporters such as The Devils Youth Foundation, the City of Newark, Papa Johns Foundation, and many local organizations have already pledged support, and now the teens are calling on the community to help them cross the finish line. Be part of the story. Be part of the record. Be part of history. Let’s break a record in Newark!How to Get Involved• Sponsor or donate to help us reach our $250,000 goal• Join us at the Prudential Center on September 22, 2025, from 5–9 PM• Visit www.newarkbakeshistory.com for tickets and sponsorship info• Follow along @NewarkBakesHistory on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.