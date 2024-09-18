Idemitsu Engine Oils and Transmission Fluids Now Available at XL Parts & The Parts House

World’s leading supplier of OE-specific automatic (ATF) and continuously variable (CVTF) transmission fluids to Japanese automakers

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idemitsu Lubricants America, Inc., the largest supplier of Japanese OEM lubricants in North America, and XL Parts & The Parts House, the fastest growing direct-to-the-professional automotive parts supplier in the South Central and Southeast U.S., have jointly announced a nationwide expansion of their partnership.As a result of this new affiliation, all Idemitsu IFG series engine oils, transmission fluids, and power steering Fluid are now available through XL Parts and The Parts House direct-to-the-professional locations.Idemitsu's IFG series of engine oils includes IFG 7, IFG 5, and IFG 3. Idemitsu’s IFG 7 with Septet Guard technology provides the highest-performance driving experience and engine protection for extended periods, even in demanding driving conditions.Its nano-tailored oil formula minimizes friction and power loss, especially during acceleration, to maximize engine power and fuel economy. IFG 7 allows drivers to experience their engine’s peak power and performance so that they can continue to enjoy the ultimate driving experience.Idemitsu’s transmission fluids are specifically formulated to match each OE vehicle's exact transmission. As a result of this specificity, vehicle owners can benefit from the same OE quality product that their vehicle's transmissions were originally designed to use for optimal functionality.Developed to meet the most stringent requirements of Japanese automakers, Idemitsu’s application-specific formulas guarantee no shift shocks, less clutch wear, and reduced fuel and oil consumption.Founded in 1911, Idemitsu is the world’s leading supplier of OE-specific automatic (ATF) and continuously variable (CVTF) transmission fluids to Japanese automakers, such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Subaru, and Mazda."We are very excited to expand our distribution network through our partnership with XL Parts and The Parts House to service automotive aftermarket professionals located across the Gulf Coast to the Southeast US Region,” says Frank Lam, Idemitsu Senior Division Manager for the Aftermarket. “This partnership will make our engine oils and transmission fluids more accessible to customers who are looking for premium OE-quality lubricants that meet the stringent standards of Japanese Automotive OEMs.”For more information on Idemitsu Lubricants America, go to www.IdemitsuLubricants.com . To learn more about XL Parts or to place an order, visit XLParts.com. For more information on The Parts House or to place an order, visit ThePartsHouse.com.About Idemitsu Lubricants America, Inc Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA) is a premier lubricant manufacturer committed to providing quality, innovation and service to their original automotive equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers around the world. ILA offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating and processing performance from a full range of lubricants. From high-quality and premium synthetic engine oils to transmission fluids specifically formulated for each manufacturer’s transmission, Idemitsu can provide environmentally friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance and efficiencies.For more information, go to: www.IdemitsuLubricants.com * * *

