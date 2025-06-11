i-BrainTech Partners with Juventus FC for North Americans Fans Tour

Feature Interactive Event Activations on June 11 & June 15 in Toronto and Boston

TEL AVIV, YAFO, ISRAEL, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-BrainTech , pioneers in sports neurotechnology and creators of the world’s first brain-controlled video platform for elite athletic training and performance, today announced they are partnering with Juventus FC, Italy’s premiere soccer club, as part of the North American Fans Tour 2025.i-BrainTech’s platform is a sport-specific training game powered entirely by the mind. Through real-time neurofeedback and brain data, it offers insights into cognitive traits such as focus and motor control. This supplemental off-field training helps players increase training time without physical fatigue, strengthen neuromuscular control, refine motor skills, and accelerate return-to-play post-injury.On Wednesday, June 11 from 10am - 4pm, i-BrainTech will have a special activation event at Juventus Village Toronto as part of the city’s official Juventus Fan Club . The event, at Sankofa Square, features a brain challenge booth which will challenge fans to experience an engaging hands-on experience that tests their motor skills and focus, and compete against one another using brain-controlled training technology. This all-day event will also feature exhibits from technology partners, interactive fan experiences, player meet & greets and giveaways, and is expected to draw thousands of local supporters.On Sunday June 15 from 10am-4pm, I-BrainTech will once again join Juventus Village in Boston at Hanover St and J Fitzgerald Rd with their brain training technology challenge. The day also includes photo opportunities with Juventus legends, fan engagements and prizes.With the support of Juventus’ top-tier professional staff, i-BrainTech has developed individualized neuro-training programs designed to enhance tactical awareness, motor control, and mental resilience—three critical pillars for elite player development. i-BrainTech was named Juventus’ “Innovation of the Year” in 2023, recognizing its groundbreaking contribution to performance training at the elite level.Both events are free and open to the public.i-BrainTech’s technology has a global footprint, currently used by soccer clubs in over 12 countries across Europe and the U.S., with plans to expand into additional sports.For a demo of i-BrainTech click here and for more info visit https://www.i-brain.tech/

