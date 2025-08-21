Bolt Printing Launches Secure, In-House Checkout System for Custom Apparel Orders
Bolt Printing highlights its Low Cost, High Quality Promise alongside the launch of its secure new checkout system.
Bolt Printing’s new in-house checkout system delivers a faster, smoother, and more secure ordering process for custom apparel.
Stacked custom-printed t-shirts at Bolt Printing, highlighting the company’s Low Cost, High Quality Promise.
Bolt Printing unveils a self-contained, firewall-protected checkout system — faster, safer, and built to deliver on its Low Cost, High Quality Promise.
“At Bolt, we’ve always believed the best way to serve our customers is to build things ourselves — from apparel to technology,” said Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing. “That’s why our new checkout is both secure and simple. Customers can order faster, safer, and with confidence.”
The upgraded checkout reflects Bolt’s core philosophy:
Secure – All sensitive data remains inside Bolt’s firewall, never passed to third-party processors.
Simple – A smoother, more intuitive process reduces clicks, errors, and delays.
Built by Bolt – Like its in-house apparel manufacturing, Bolt’s technology is designed and maintained entirely by its own team.
This approach underscores Bolt Printing’s Low Cost, High Quality Promise. By owning every step — from platform design to production — the company ensures transparency, speed, and trust at every customer touchpoint.
In an industry where data breaches and clunky checkouts have become common frustrations, Bolt Printing’s self-contained system offers something rare: an ordering process that is both safer and easier.
About Bolt Printing
Founded in 2009, Bolt Printing is a leader in low-cost, high-quality custom apparel, offering screen printing and embroidered hats & apparel with lightning-fast turnaround. With in-house manufacturing, expert service, and a dedication to transparency, Bolt builds customers for life. Learn more at www.boltprinting.com
