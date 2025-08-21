Bolt Printing Launches Secure, In-House Checkout System for Custom Apparel Orders

Bolt Printing highlights its Low Cost, High Quality Promise alongside the launch of its secure new checkout system. Bolt Printing’s new in-house checkout system delivers a faster, smoother, and more secure ordering process for custom apparel. Bolt Printing Stacked custom-printed t-shirts at Bolt Printing, highlighting the company’s Low Cost, High Quality Promise. Why thousands of schools, businesses, and events choose Bolt Printing for custom apparel: low cost, high quality, and expert service.

Bolt Printing unveils a self-contained, firewall-protected checkout system — faster, safer, and built to deliver on its Low Cost, High Quality Promise.

At Bolt, we’ve always believed the best way to serve our customers is to build things ourselves — from apparel to technology.” — Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO, Bolt Printing

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing has launched a major upgrade to its online ordering platform: a secure and simple checkout system built entirely in-house. Unlike most printing companies that rely on third-party platforms, Bolt develops and manages all of its technology internally — keeping customer data safe behind its firewall while streamlining the process with fewer clicks and faster turnaround.“At Bolt, we’ve always believed the best way to serve our customers is to build things ourselves — from apparel to technology,” said Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing. “That’s why our new checkout is both secure and simple. Customers can order faster, safer, and with confidence.”The upgraded checkout reflects Bolt’s core philosophy:Secure – All sensitive data remains inside Bolt’s firewall, never passed to third-party processors.Simple – A smoother, more intuitive process reduces clicks, errors, and delays.Built by Bolt – Like its in-house apparel manufacturing, Bolt’s technology is designed and maintained entirely by its own team.This approach underscores Bolt Printing’s Low Cost, High Quality Promise. By owning every step — from platform design to production — the company ensures transparency, speed, and trust at every customer touchpoint.In an industry where data breaches and clunky checkouts have become common frustrations, Bolt Printing’s self-contained system offers something rare: an ordering process that is both safer and easier.About Bolt PrintingFounded in 2009, Bolt Printing is a leader in low-cost, high-quality custom apparel , offering screen printing and embroidered hats & apparel with lightning-fast turnaround. With in-house manufacturing, expert service, and a dedication to transparency, Bolt builds customers for life. Learn more at www.boltprinting.com

