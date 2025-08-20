Salt Life and Jacksonville Jaguars Launch Community Partnership

Jaguars x Salt Life Rookies Fishing Trip

Partnership will spotlight local culture with events, co-branded activations, and community initiatives.

JACKSONVILLE, FL., CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT LIFE x Jacksonville Jaguars

Proudly Rooted in Jacksonville. United by the Coast.

The SALT LIFE brand and the Jacksonville Jaguars are proud to announce a new community and lifestyle partnership built on hometown pride and a shared love for the Northeast Florida way of life. Both brands are proudly rooted in Jacksonville and deeply connected to the people, places, and coastal traditions that make this region so special.

“SALT LIFE was born right here in Jacksonville—shaped by the water, the beaches, and the people who make this city what it is,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP at Iconix International Inc,, the parent company of the owner of the SALT LIFE brand. “This partnership isn’t about advertising. It’s about celebrating the community we’ve always been part of and teaming up with the Jaguars to give back to the place we call home.”

Throughout the year, the SALT LIFE brand and the Jaguars will join forces to spotlight the unique spirit of Northeast Florida—from taking rookies out on the water for their first SALT LIFE experience to celebrating local culture with beach cleanups, community events, and Spirit Week activations.

“The Jaguars are excited to be partnering this season with SALT LIFE, bringing together two Jacksonville brands for outdoor activities unique to our market,” said Scott Massey, Jaguars’ senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “Through the partnership’s activations, our players and fans will have the opportunity to experience our community’s exciting natural resources.”

The partnership will also bring exclusive co-branded experiences and giveaways that reflect Jacksonville’s coastal identity—blending the SALT LIFE brand’s lifestyle roots with the Jaguars' city pride.

From the coastline to the stadium, this partnership honors Jacksonville’s unique lifestyle, hometown energy, and strong sense of community. The SALT LIFE brand and the Jaguars are proud to celebrate, support, and invest in the place we proudly call home.

Retailers and fans alike can expect more visibility, momentum, and excitement from the SALT LIFE brand in the months ahead.

About the SALT LIFE Brand

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

