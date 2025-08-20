Maryland State Police Arrest Howard County Man For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

August 20, 2025

(ELLICOTT CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Howard County man yesterday after he solicited sex from an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a child over an online app.



Rohit Agarwal, 48, of Ellicott City, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the District Court of Anne Arundel County where he awaits an appearance before a court commissioner.



Agarwal was arrested on Tuesday, August 19 in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Anne Arundel County. Agarwal arrived at that location and Maryland State Police arrested him without incident at the scene with assistance provided by the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov