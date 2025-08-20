Re: I 89 S Exit 15 -Winooski
Both lanes are open to traffic again.
Thank you for your patience
Regards
VSP Williston
Sent: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 8:11 AM
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 SB in the area of Exit 15 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for the next hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
