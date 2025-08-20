Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,194 in the last 365 days.

Re: I 89 S Exit 15 -Winooski

Both lanes are open to traffic again.    

Thank you for your patience


Regards

VSP Williston 

From: Morse, Kristi
Sent: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 8:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 S Exit 15 -Winooski

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB in the area of Exit 15  is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for the next hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Regards 

VSP Williston 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: I 89 S Exit 15 -Winooski

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more