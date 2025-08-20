DOH recognizes excellence in immunizations during National Immunization Awareness Month

For immediate release: August 20, 2025 (25-100)

OLYMPIA – August is National Immunization Awareness Month, an annual observance that highlights the importance of protecting people of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases through on-time vaccination. This month, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to recognize the recipients of the Immunize WA Awards and the Immunization Champion Award.

“These awards shine a spotlight on providers and partners across Washington who are going above and beyond to keep people safe from vaccine-preventable diseases – whether that’s having conversations with parents about making sure their kids are up to date on immunizations or promoting vaccines in their own communities,” said Jamilia Sherls, Director of the Office of Immunization, DOH. “We are endlessly grateful for their support and their crucial role in creating a healthier Washington.”

Immunize WA Awards

The Immunize WA Awards recognize clinics across the state that meet or exceed state and national immunization goals for children and adolescents. Award-winning clinics achieved immunization rates of 70% or higher in child and adolescent patient populations, and those that reach 25% or higher immunization coverage in initiating the first dose of HPV vaccination for 9 and 10-year-olds. A full list of the 2025 recipients can be found here.

Immunization Champion Award

The Immunization Champion Award is a national honor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) that’s given to one individual in each immunization jurisdiction. The award honors people who go above and beyond to promote or foster vaccination in their communities – a commitment that’s especially significant as the state works to increase childhood immunization rates, which have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic

Recipients are selected by a committee of health professionals across Washington who score nominees using a rubric. This year’s winner is Wil Edwards, owner of Sid’s Pharmacy in Pullman. Learn more about Edwards and past winners here.

Vaccine Access for All

While most health insurance plans cover recommended vaccinations, Washington residents without insurance can still access live-saving vaccines through other resources. The Adult Vaccine Program provides vaccines to participating provider locations for uninsured adults 19 and older. The Childhood Vaccine Program (CVP) provides all recommended vaccines to participating providers for children younger than 19, removing or reducing cost barriers. Parents can find a complete list of required immunizations for the 2025-26 school year here.

