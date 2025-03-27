Best Technology Urges Transition to BestSolv™ Fluid Alternatives Before 3M™ Novec™ Last Order Date of March 31, 2025

Best Technology helps manufacturers replace 3M™ Novec™ fluids with reliable, future-ready BestSolv™ alternatives before full phase-out.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Technology, a leading authorized distributor of 3M™ Novec™ fluids in the U.S. and developer of the BestSolv™ brand, is actively supporting customers in their transition to alternative solutions ahead of 3M’s final order deadline on March 31, 2025, and full discontinuation of the Novec™ product line by year-end.3M’s December 2022 announcement to exit PFAS manufacturing has prompted industries to seek effective and reliable substitutes. Recognizing the critical role Novec™ fluids play in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, medical devices, and aerospace, Best Technology has curated a portfolio of high-performance alternatives. These fluids serve applications ranging from latent fingerprint development and metal cleaning to data center immersion cooling and advanced heat transfer systems.To address the urgent need for replacements, Best Technology is proud to offer BestSolv™—a comprehensive line of Novec™ alternatives. These products are designed to meet or exceed the performance of the original fluids while aligning with evolving environmental and regulatory standards.“Our commitment to our customers is unwavering,” said Mike Bangasser, of Best Technology. “We understand the challenges posed by the phase-out of 3M™ Novec™ products, and our team has worked diligently to provide the widest offering of replacement solutions in the industry. By offering exact molecule replacements, we enable easy transitions with minimal validation time. In addition, our non-PFAS options help future-proof operations in a changing regulatory landscape.”BestSolv™ fluids are chemically formulated for compatibility with existing processes, helping customers minimize downtime while realizing extensive cost savings compared to legacy Novec™ chemicals. With a deep understanding of regulated industries and demanding technical applications, Best Technology stands ready to guide each customer through a smooth and confident transition.For more information on BestSolv™ fluids and guidance on transitioning from 3M™ Novec™ products, visit:📧 Contact: chemicals@besttechnologyInc.comAbout Best TechnologyFounded in 1992, Best Technology is a Minneapolis-based provider of precision cleaning, passivation, and finishing systems and chemistries. The company serves the medical device, aerospace, and electronics industries with cutting-edge equipment and chemical solutions. Its chemical division is recognized among the top subject matter experts in the surface finishing industry.14040 23rd Avenue N.Minneapolis, MN 55447press@besttechnologyInc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.