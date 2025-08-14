Josh Brown Named CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center

Longtime staff leader brings deep experience and bold vision to the role

Being there with someone in the most vulnerable time of their life is a privilege—and to work alongside people who also feel that way is very fulfilling.” — Josh Brown, CEO of Fort Bend Women's Center

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Bend Women’s Center today announced the appointment of Josh Brown as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of longtime CEO Vita Goodell. Brown, who has been with the organization for more than a decade, steps into the role with a deep understanding of the mission and a commitment to meeting the growing needs of survivors across Fort Bend County.Brown joined the organization in 2014 to help launch a neurofeedback therapy program and soon found a calling far greater than a temporary project. Over the past 11 years, he has served in roles spanning direct services, program development, and senior leadership—including four years as Chief Programs Officer.“I always wanted to help people,” Brown said. “Being there with someone in the most vulnerable time of their life is a privilege—and to work alongside people who also feel that way is very fulfilling.”As CEO, Brown brings trauma-informed leadership, a background in mental health, and a strategic focus on sustainable growth. Fort Bend Women’s Center served more than 3,300 individuals last year—a record number driven by expanded staffing and improved systems. Still, demand continues to outpace capacity.“The demand is currently higher than our ability to serve it,” Brown said. “We've worked very hard to increase our bandwidth to the point where we served over 3,300 people last year, which is a huge increase year over year – so we’re well on our way. But there’s still more work to do. Fort Bend County is growing, and we have to grow with it.”Plans are already underway to expand the organization’s shelter capacity. A new facility will be constructed on donated land near the existing Rio Bend campus.Brown also outlined an ambitious 10-year goal: to ensure that every reported case of domestic violence or sexual assault in Fort Bend County receives a response from Fort Bend Women’s Center.“That means stronger partnerships with law enforcement, hospitals, and other agencies—and significant increases in our capacity,” he said. “We want to be a statewide and national model for how to do this right.”Founded in 1980, Fort Bend Women’s Center provides a full continuum of care for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, hospital accompaniment, emergency shelter, long-term housing, counseling, job support, education, and more.Brown’s leadership philosophy centers on empowering survivors to guide their own healing.“We are not the experts in people’s situations—they are,” he said. “Our role is to offer support, options, and respect. That’s where real transformation happens.”Brown succeeds Vita Goodell, who retired in June after more than 20 years at the helm. Under her leadership, the organization grew its facilities, services, and community partnerships.Now, as the organization turns to a new chapter, Brown encourages the public to join in supporting the mission.“There are so many ways to get involved—volunteer, donate, attend an event, talk about healthy relationships,” he said. “This issue affects all of us. The more we show up together, the more survivors we can reach.”How to Get Involved- Volunteer your time in support of survivors- Donate to fund critical services and programs- Attend upcoming events, including the Oct. 15 Healing & Hope Luncheon- Partner as a local business, faith, or civic organization- Shop at ThriftWise, where every purchase supports life-saving servicesFor more information or to get involved, visit www.fbwc.org Fort Bend Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Serving the Greater Houston area since 1980, the Center has helped more than 61,000 survivors—including women, children, and men—rebuild their lives. Through comprehensive services such as crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, housing support, and prevention education, Fort Bend Women’s Center provides the guidance and resources survivors need to survive, revive, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.