Interstate 90 Overnight Lane Closures and Traffic Diversions Planned at Brandon (Exit 406) (1)

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

Contact:

Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

BRANDON, S.D. – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday Aug. 25, 2025, eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be temporarily closed to divert traffic through the on- and off-ramps at exit 406 at Brandon. This traffic diversion will be maintained through the overnight until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. This traffic pattern switch is scheduled to remove deck forms from the exit bridge.

Traffic on S.D. Highway 11 will be maintained during this overnight traffic diversion. Flaggers will be posted to guide Highway 11 traffic as Interstate traffic will not be stopped.

Dates for the traffic diversion are weather dependent and may be rescheduled as needed.

The prime contractor for this $41.3 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall completion of the DDI reconstruction project at Brandon (exit 406) is June 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-brandon.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes about this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit406" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT :

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-