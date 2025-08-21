Behavioral Health Executive Jerry Isikoff, Ph.D., Joins Mission Mobile Medical Group’s Executive in Residence Program

Dr. Jerry Isikoff, Executive in Residence at Mission Mobile Medical Group

The former CEO of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago joins growing cohort of executive leadership to expand integrated care models to underserved communities

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced that Jerry Isikoff, Ph.D., a nationally respected clinical psychologist and healthcare executive, has joined its Executive in Residence (EIR) Program as the newest member. This strategic initiative embeds experienced leaders into the organization’s core operations to shape scalable, outcome-driven healthcare models for rural and underserved populations.Dr. Isikoff brings decades of executive and clinical leadership, most recently serving as CEO of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago (IWS), where he and his dedicated team transformed the organization into a nationally recognized provider of integrated care for vulnerable families. Under his leadership, IWS earned FQHC Look-Alike status, launched innovative programs in maternal care, behavioral health, and food security, and expanded access to care across multiple underserved communities. Jerry and his team led the way for IWS to receive numerous gold, silver, and bronze awards from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) for their outstanding Uniform Data Systems (UDS) data measures, thereby placing IWS on the national map of outstanding community health centers.In 2024, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) honored Dr. Isikoff with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his significant and sustained contributions to advancing health equity and patient-centered care."Health equity doesn’t happen by chance; it’s the result of deliberate, well-designed systems that focus on access, dignity, and trust,” said Dr. Isikoff. “What excites me about Mission Mobile Medical is its dedication to bringing that philosophy to life on a larger scale, especially in communities that have been structurally underserved. I’m honored to support this important work and contribute to its continued growth.”Mission Mobile Medical’s Executive in Residence Program, launched earlier this summer, embeds industry-leading executives into the organization's strategic and operational systems. As Mission Mobile Medical continues to grow, these leaders play a crucial role in shaping the national expansion strategies, developing new programs, and mentoring emerging leaders.Dr. Isikoff joins previously announced EIRs David B. Vliet, BHA, MBA, and Brian Toomey, MSW, both of whom are nationally recognized for their roles in advancing access through Federally Qualified Health Centers and innovative delivery networks.“Jerry is passionate about behavioral and maternal health. He’s a systems builder who knows how to turn complex challenges into community-based solutions that work,” said Dawn Berg, Vice President of Community Health Alliances at Mission Mobile Medical. “He’s guided organizations through transformation, expanded access for those often overlooked, and brought dignity into care delivery. Having him on our team strengthens our ability to provide integrated, high-performance care precisely where it’s needed most and to do it at scale.Mission Mobile Medical supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs, with over 250 operational sites across 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its Satellite Clinic model produces predictable quality improvements in hard-to-reach populations by establishing sites of care at trusted community settings such as schools, fire stations, and community centers, leveraging AI analytics to drive engagement and community activation, and data-driven Clinical Operations, providing reliable right-time, right-place, right-provider preventive care, plus telehealth access to specialists."Our teams are building systems and services that work for the most underserved populations,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “Jerry brings leadership experience that takes over decades to develop – day after day of servant leadership. His heart and his ability to see the field and integrate behavioral health, maternal care, and social determinants of health into real-world operations make him invaluable to our team."Mission Mobile Medical’s Executive in Residence Program will continue to expand in 2025, with additional leaders to be announced who bring frontline experience in Medicaid strategy, federal health reform, rural health transformation, and value-based care execution.Dr. Isikoff added, "In a moment when the healthcare system is strained from all angles, Mission Mobile Medical offers a pragmatic and proven path forward. It meets people where they are, both geographically and emotionally, as well as clinically. That’s the future of healthcare, and I’m proud to help build it."###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (250 operational sites in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with health plans and health systems that are frustrated with efforts to implement scalable care delivery programs to rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network adequacy and equips and empowers local providers in enhancing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key Quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, improved Controlled Blood Pressure and Controlled Diabetes, prenatal and postnatal Care, and Behavioral Health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

