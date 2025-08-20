New School Year Begins for Maryland Students

August 20, 2025

Students head back to school starting today through Sept. 2.

BALTIMORE, MD (August 20, 2025) — Today marks the start of the 2025-26 school year as Frederick and St. Mary’s counties open their doors, the first of 24 Maryland school systems to welcome nearly 890,000 students back to school in the weeks ahead.

This year, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is focusing on regular student attendance, academic achievement, and support for teachers and school leaders.

“As we begin this new school year, I want to thank our educators, school leaders, families, and community partners for their dedication and collaboration,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “From the first day of school to the last, our mission is to prepare Maryland students for life beyond our classrooms through strong teaching, learning, and leadership.”

“Our goal is to continue building a world-class public education system,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President. “The dawn of the new school year represents such great potential for our children and our young people.”

Next week, MSDE will release results from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) to evaluate progress and identify areas for acceleration.

“We are proud of the gains Maryland students made last year,” said Dr. Wright. “This year, we will build on that momentum.”

2025-26 First Day of School in Maryland School Systems

Wednesday, August 20 — Frederick, St. Mary’s

Monday, August 25 — Anne Arundel*, Baltimore City, Baltimore, Charles, Howard, Kent*, Queen Anne’s*, Talbot, Washington

Tuesday, August 26 — Calvert, Montgomery, Prince George’s

Wednesday, August 27 — Allegany

Tuesday, September 2 — Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester*, Garrett, Harford, Somerset, Wicomico*, Worcester

Note: Asterisk denotes staggered openings for certain grades.

