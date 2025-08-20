Associated Credit Union Announces CEO C. Lin Hodges to Retire After 46-Year Career

C. Lin Hodges to Retire After 46-Year Career

Current VP & CFO Timothy G. Bridges to ascend to the CEO position in July 2026

During his tenure, ACU’s assets have almost tripled to $2.2 billion.” — Nancy Garner, ACU Board of Directors Chairperson

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Credit Union (ACU) announced that C. Lin Hodges, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire in July 2026 after a distinguished 46-year career with the organization, including 18 years as its CEO.The ACU Board of Directors has named Timothy G. Bridges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as President, effective immediately. With more than 34 years of leadership in financial and business operations, Bridges brings extensive expertise and a proven track record of guiding growth, strategy, and operational excellence. Upon Hodges’ departure next summer, Bridges will add the CEO title to his President role.“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Lin for his outstanding leadership and commitment over the past 18 years as CEO,” said Nancy Garner, ACU Board of Directors Chairperson. “During his tenure, ACU’s assets have almost tripled to $2.2 billion. He has strengthened our financial foundation while cultivating a culture supporting employees and members. His leadership has positioned ACU for long-term success, and we wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”Hodges has proudly dedicated his career to advancing the credit union movement. In addition to leading ACU, he has served as Chairman of the Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union for 14 years, helping shape the national credit union landscape. His influence also extends across Georgia, where he served as Chairman of Cooperative Services, Inc., Georgia Central Credit Union, and Georgia Credit Union Affiliates (GCUA)—roles that advanced credit unions throughout the state.Perhaps his most enduring achievement is the launch of the Associated Credit Union Foundation in 2009. Under his leadership, the Foundation has donated more than $1.2 million and contributed over 3,000 volunteer hours to local charities serving the Greater Atlanta area and surrounding counties in Georgia.Hodges’ legacy of leadership has been recognized with numerous honors, including the GCUA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 and being named one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Leaders in 2023.Looking ahead, Bridges shared his excitement about the opportunity to lead ACU into its next chapter: “It’s an honor to follow in Lin’s footsteps and build on the strong foundation he has created,” said Timothy Bridges. “ACU is well-positioned for continued growth. I look forward to working with our talented leadership team to advance our mission, enhance member value, and meet the financial needs of our members and communities in the years ahead.”For more information about ACU, please visit www.acuonline.org # # #About Associated Credit UnionAssociated Credit Union, a $2.2 billion financial institution that serves more than 156,000 members at 18 locations in Atlanta, Augusta, Carrollton, and Dawsonville, offers members financial products that fulfill their needs, service that exceeds their expectations, and relationships that inspire their trust. The Associated Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides fundraising and volunteer opportunities for employees and members to support charitable organizations. For more information about Associated Credit Union, visit acuonline.org or like and follow @AssociatedCU on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.Associated Credit Union Associated Credit Union

