Creature Comforts Launches its First Premium Ready-to-Drink Vodka Seltzer

Creature Comforts introduces Sun Glow, its first premium, ready-to-drink Vodka Seltzer

Award-winning brewery introduces Sun Glow, its first foray into Spirits-based beverages in time for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

We’re passionate about creating exceptional beverages, and this new line of vodka seltzers allows us to explore flavor in exciting new ways and reach people who may not typically drink craft beer.” — Adam Beauchamp, Creature Comforts Co-Founder and CEO

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creature Comforts Brewing Company , an award-winning, purpose-driven craft brewery, announced today the introduction of Sun Glow™ – a premium, ready-to-drink Vodka Seltzer. This is the industry-leading brewery’s first foray into spirits-based beverages. Sun Glow is made with 7x distilled American vodka, real fruit juice and no added sugar. Launching in two tasty flavors – Sun Glow Citrus and Sun Glow Tropical – each can offers less than 100 calories, contains 4.5% ABV and is gluten-free. It will be initially sold in packs of four 12-ounce sleek cans.Following a successful trial period in its Athens taproom, Sun Glow is expanding its availability to retail outlets in Atlanta and Athens in time for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. The rollout includes product sampling at several events in both markets.“At Creature Comforts, we exist to foster human connection, and Sun Glow is a natural extension of that mission,” said Creature Comforts Co-Founder and CEO Adam Beauchamp. “We’re passionate about creating exceptional beverages, and this new line of vodka seltzers allows us to explore flavor in exciting new ways and reach people who may not typically drink craft beer. A few years ago, we broadened our mission to include all types of beverages — not just beer — because we believe great drinks can help bring people together across more occasions. While we continue innovating through our Curious Collection and growing fan favorites like Tropicália and Classic City Lager, we’re excited to welcome more people into the Creature Comforts community through Sun Glow.”Sun Glow is proudly made in Georgia, utilizing sustainable packaging and 100% renewable electricity in a True Zero Waste Certified facility.Creature Comforts has experienced incredible growth since its inception, becoming the 31st largest craft brewery in America. Known for its wide range of highly rated and award-winning beers, the Creature Comforts line-up includes year-round and seasonal offerings such as Tropicália (American IPA), Classic City Lager (Lager), Flash Cat (Hazy Imperial IPA) among others. Classic City Lager has won two Gold Medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2022 and 2024. In 2023, Creature was named the Official Taproom and Craft Beer of UGA Athletics.For more information about Creature Comforts, please visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com # # #About Creature Comforts Brewing CompanyFounded in 2014, Creature Comforts Brewing Company is a purpose-driven, craft brewery based in Athens, Georgia. The award-winning brewery has experienced incredible growth since its inception, expanding into a second Athens production facility. The Athens location was named the Official Taproom and Official Craft Beer of the University of Georgia Athletics in 2023. Its new brewery and taproom in Los Angeles, Calif., debuted in Fall 2023, and the brand is strategically increasing its distribution footprint into new markets including South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information about Creature Comforts, please visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

