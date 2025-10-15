Sanford Company Launches PRO-tect Insurance, Led by Legends Champ Bailey & Keith Marshall and Musician Matt Stillwell

PRO-tech Insurance Launches as a Concierge Insurance Division

PRO-tect Insurance delivers personalized, relationship-driven service and solutions for individuals and businesses who expect more from their coverage

We’re building a trust-based advisory model that speaks the language of the modern elite client.” — Sanford Company President & CEO John Neel, Jr.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NFL & UGA Legends Champ Bailey and Keith Marshall, as well as Country Musician Matt Stillwell, have teamed up with the Sanford Company to establish PRO-tect Insurance, a personalized, concierge insurance service that provides customized solutions for individuals and businesses. As a division of Sanford Company, PRO-tect will leverage the company’s nearly 25-year history in the insurance business to specifically target high net worth individuals, professional athletes, entertainers, C-suite executives and businesses.Led by the Sanford team, PRO-tect features a seasoned team of underwriters, agents, and former professional athletes who have transitioned into advisors—offering a rare combination of technical expertise and real-life experience.Bailey added that the idea for PRO-tect came from personal experience, “There were times during my career when I had millions in assets but didn’t even know if my insurance policies were truly reflecting my situation. That isn’t acceptable, and it’s easily avoidable. PRO-tect is redefining insurance coverage by taking a high-touch concierge approach.”Unlike traditional insurance agencies, PRO-tect offers a white-glove experience, including access to a team of consultants who offer deep-dive reviews that integrate personal and professional risk exposure. As an independent insurance agency, PRO-tect provides individuals and businesses with access to more than 100 carriers, offering a better choice and competitive pricing.Areas that PRO-tech covers include homeowners and renters, auto and motorcycle, umbrella, life and health on the personal insurance side. For commercial clients, general liability, property and business owners packages, workers’ compensation, fleet and auto, and liability, among numerous others.Sanford Company President & CEO John Neel, Jr. said, “We’re building a trust-based advisory model that speaks the language of the modern elite client. The level of strength that Champ, Keith and Matt bring to the table is unmatched, and we believe their expertise and network will allow us to serve new audiences with credibility and confidence.”Bailey is best known as a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play football. He now dedicates his time to being a businessman, founder, investor, philanthropist, speaker and endorser. Marshall is a former professional athlete who co-founded The Player's Lounge. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, he also serves on the Young Alumni Board at UGA’s Terry College of Business. Stillwell is a nationally touring singer / songwriter. With three singles reaching #51 on the Billboard Country Charts, along with several videos reaching the top 10 on GAC and CMT Pure, he has reached fans all over the world.Another great addition to the team is Steven Farmer, who spent 25 years in collegiate athletics administration, with the last 14 years fundraising for UGA Athletics. He earned two degrees at UGA and is the co-founder of PRO-tect.For more information about PRO-tect, please visit www.pro-tectgroup.com

