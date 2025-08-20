Jimerson Birr Promotes Jessica S. Mazariego to Partner, Expanding Leadership in Commercial Litigation

Jimerson Birr Logo

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr , a premier full-service business law firm serving clients across Florida and Georgia, is pleased to announce that Jessica S. Mazariego has been elevated to Partner. Based in the firm’s Tampa office, Mazariego will continue to lead high-stakes complex commercial and real estate litigation matters. Known for her tenacity, collaborative approach, and practical solutions, she has earned a reputation for aligning legal strategies with client business objectives to deliver results.Among her notable achievements at the firm, Mazariego represented clients in a high-stakes California class action involving alleged violations of the Lanham Act, bribery, and unethical business practices in the e-commerce sector, including disputes over surplus inventory from Amazon and Walmart. She also achieved a defense victory for a major oil and gas client in a multimillion-dollar premises liability lawsuit stemming from a violent crime involving multiple victims, successfully establishing that the client bore no liability. In another significant matter, she secured a six-figure award for an elderly couple by prevailing on their fraudulent lien claim against a local contractor who attempted to defraud them.“Jessica’s promotion to Partner reflects the remarkable advocate and leader she has become,” said Brandon Meadows , Managing Partner at Jimerson Birr. “Her leadership in the Tampa market has strengthened client relationships, advanced our litigation practice, and inspired those around her to pursue excellence. Jessica embodies the integrity and tenacity that define our firm, and we are proud to welcome her as a Partner.”In addition to her trial work, Mazariego is a skilled appellate attorney who has successfully argued before the 5th District Court of Appeal in Florida. She is deeply committed to advancing the legal profession and fostering the next generation of attorneys, serving on the Florida Bar’s Law Related Education Committee, where she helps develop and promote civic education programs for students across the state.Mazariego is also a dedicated member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, where she participates in initiatives that support local practitioners and promote professional development. Within the Florida Bar’s Trial Lawyers Section, she collaborates with fellow litigators to address emerging issues in trial practice, share best strategies, and strengthen courtroom advocacy statewide. Her leadership in these organizations reflects her commitment not only to her clients but also to enhancing the quality, ethics, and accessibility of the legal profession.Mazariego earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Stetson University College of Law, where she was among a select group to obtain an International Law Certificate of Concentration. Her blend of litigation skill, industry knowledge, and dedication to mentorship makes her a valuable leader in both the firm and the broader legal community.“I am honored to be named a Partner at Jimerson Birr and continue building on our tradition of excellence,” said Mazariego. “From the Tampa office, I look forward to expanding our reach, strengthening client relationships, and crafting innovative legal solutions that help our clients thrive.”About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/ ###Media Contact:Isabelle PerezCommunications Specialistmarketing@jimersonfirm.com(904) 389-0050

