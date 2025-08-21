DC & Cloud Visionaries Battle for Glory at DCCI Saudi Awards – Where innovation meets the industry’s highest honours

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s digital revolution is hitting a new milestone! As the Kingdom races ahead with Saudi Vision 2030, data is now the new oil—and datacentres & cloud are the powerful refineries driving this transformation. At the centre of it all are the brilliant minds building the nation’s digital backbone.On 3 September 2025, the spotlight will blaze on these trailblazers as the Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) unveils the grand stage for the first-ever DCCI Saudi Awards at the luxurious JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh. From 3 PM onwards, expect an evening of prestige, applause, and game-changing recognition for the innovators shaping Saudi Arabia’s digital future.The Kingdom’s most-awaited awards stage is set—are you ready to witness history?The contending digital game-changers will vie for the most coveted titles including:• Digital Leader of the Year• Enterprise Architect of the Year• Cloud Transformation Excellence Award• Cloud Security Leader of the Year• Woman in Tech Leadership Award• Data Centre Design & Build Project• Sustainable Infrastructure of the Year• GRC Leader of the YearAdding unmatched honour to the occasion, the awards will be adjudicated by an exceptional jury of industry luminaries: Dr. Mohammed Alsurf, Founder & President of Sustainability Professionals of Saudi Arabia; Ali Shoker, Head of Cyber Security and Resilience Technology at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST); and Saleh Malkawi, Vice President of Sales – Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia at Uptime Institute.In a statement issued, post-confirming his participation as a jury member, Dr. Mohammed Alsurf (Founder & President of Sustainability Professionals of Saudi Arabia) reflected on the significance of the awards show, “As Saudi Arabia rapidly advances its digital transformation, I’m proud to participate in the DCCI Saudi Awards 2025, which celebrate the innovators building the infrastructure of the future. This event goes beyond recognition—it highlights the direction our industry must take towards sustainability and progress.”Similarly, Saleh Malkawi, Vice President of Sales - Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia, Uptime Institute expressed, "As Saudi Arabia accelerates its digital journey, the DCCI Saudi Awards 2025 spotlight the pioneers shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow. This is more than recognition—it’s a powerful statement about where the future is headed."Why the DCCI Saudi Awards MatterSaudi Arabia is witnessing a staggering surge in digital infrastructure. The cloud services market in the Kingdom is booming, expected to soar to $10.28 billion by 2030, reflecting a formidable benchmark. The datacentre market on the other hand is on a rapid expansion as well, projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2033.Across the Middle East, owing to high AI demand, cloud adoption, strategic investments and Vision 2030, the datacentre capacity is forecasted to triple from 1GW in 2025 to 3.3GW over the next five years.These figures underscore a clear truth: the visionaries behind these infrastructural leaps are the architects of Saudi Arabia’s digital destiny—and they deserve recognition.A Word from the OrganiserSudhir Ranjan Jena, CEO & Co-Founder of Tradepass , adds:“The DCCI Saudi Awards 2025 embodies our commitment to highlighting excellence in digital infrastructure at a defining moment for the Kingdom’s future. We’re honouring not just individual achievements, but the collective drive to elevate Saudi Arabia to a global digital powerhouse.”For more information about the awards show, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

