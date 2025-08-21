Ottimate Launches First AP-Specific PHI Redaction Tool To Ensure HIPAA Compliance

Ottimate Logo

Feature automatically eliminates patient data from invoices at scale, allowing healthcare providers to avoid costly fines.

Fines for HIPAA violations are on the increase, and we couldn’t have our clients run the risk of being flagged for non-compliance.” — Barrett Boston

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottimate, the leading AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform, today unveiled the launch of Protected Health Information (PHI) Redaction, a first-of-its-kind feature embedded within the invoice lifecycle and designed to help healthcare organizations protect patient data and maintain HIPAA compliance. By automatically identifying and redacting PHI from invoices, Ottimate provides a crucial layer of security and efficiency in the payables process.By introducing PHI Redaction directly into the AP workflow, Ottimate addresses one of the most pressing pain points for healthcare finance teams: the risk-laden invoices themselves. Handling invoices that contain patient information creates significant risk, as any exposure of this data to the public can lead to severe HIPAA violations, costly fines (up to $2M a year), and a loss of patient trust.Ottimate’s PHI Redaction feature is built to solve this problem by automatically scanning and reviewing incoming invoices, then identifying and permanently removing sensitive personal data, such as name, Social Security Number, and date of birth, while leaving essential billing information intact. This ensures every invoice is audit-ready and secure before it moves through the approval and payment process."We’ve been working with Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), senior living, and physician practice networks for some time now to help drive efficiency throughout their AP process, but we noticed a growing trend of patient information on the invoices they handled,” said Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate. “In parallel, fines for HIPAA violations are on the increase, and we couldn’t have our clients run the risk of being flagged for non-compliance. By baking this feature into the everyday AP process, we have eliminated the worry about sensitive patient data being seen by the public,” he continued.PHI Redaction is one of a number of features within Ottimate’s HIPAA-compliant solution that is designed to optimize profitability and productivity. Other features include:- Automated invoice capture using an end-to-end Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-free deep learning model that instantly processes 95% of invoices with a 99.5% accuracy rate.- Secure & compliant approval workflows that track every step of the invoice lifecycle, creating an unalterable audit trail for regulators.- Invoice to Purchase Order matching verifies that prices, quantities, and goods received match, and flags discrepancies for review.- Fraud risk detection with an AI-driven trust score based on irregularities such as invoice amount history, source email, and other relevant factors.- Instant invoice coding that scans invoices from multiple formats, interpreting header data and line item detail virtually instantly, and accurately coding invoice line items to the correct GL.- Centralized AP visibility that offers real-time visibility into all activity across your organization’s locations.Together, these capabilities create a secure, automated AP ecosystem that helps healthcare organizations cut costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and stay audit-ready. To dive deeper into safeguarding patient confidentiality, Ottimate is hosting a webinar on September 17 at 1 PM EST. Register to learn how AI-powered PHI redaction protects sensitive data, reduces compliance risks, and prevents costly HIPAA violations while streamlining AP workflows.Interested organizations can also now join the beta to gain early access to Ottimate’s PHI Redaction feature. For more information what automated PHI redaction could mean for your healthcare finance team, read the blog here About OttimateOttimate is an AI-powered Accounts Payable automation platform that empowers finance teams to reduce costs, prevent overpayments, detect fraud, and enforce policy compliance across the entire invoice-to-payment lifecycle.Our AI copilot goes beyond traditional automation by applying human-like intelligence refined by over a decade of real-world use and powered by state-of-the-art Deep Learning AI. Innovative finance teams use Ottimate to uncover unexpected opportunities throughout the AP lifecycle to improve efficiency, better manage cash flow, and strengthen profitability. Our AI copilot goes beyond traditional automation by applying human-like intelligence refined by over a decade of real-world use and powered by state-of-the-art Deep Learning AI. Innovative finance teams use Ottimate to uncover unexpected opportunities throughout the AP lifecycle to improve efficiency, better manage cash flow, and strengthen profitability.

