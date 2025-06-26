Ottimate Launches Industry-First AI Engine Built To Drive Profitability Through Smart Accounts Payable

Maximize profit through smart AP

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottimate, the leading AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform, today unveiled the industry’s first proprietary AI engine specifically designed to address the speed, accuracy, and complexity of the AP landscape.Ottimate built an end-to-end Optical Character Recognition (OCR)-free deep learning model that automatically processes 95% of invoices instantly, significantly outperforming frontier models such as Claude (80%), OpenAI GPT-4 Vision (65%), and Gemini 2.0-base (78%).“OCR is dead,” said Krishna Janakiraman, CTO of Ottimate. “AP Automation was originally built on OCR, but the complexity of invoices and the requirements of modern-day accountants have evolved to where it can no longer keep up”, he continued. “We built a proprietary invoice processing stack that, through careful fine-tuning and targeted optimization, delivers exceptional accuracy and performance, even on the most complex invoices.”Partnering with leading CFOs in retail, hospitality, and healthcare, Ottimate has built a catalog of features designed to optimize profitability and productivity by reducing overpayments, identifying cost discrepancies, minimizing fraud, and more. These features include:- Automatically linking invoices to the corresponding PO and receipt, verifying that prices, quantities, and goods received match, and flagging discrepancies for your team to review.- Identifying fraud risk by assigning a trust score based on irregularities such as invoice amount history, source email, and other relevant factors.- Scanning invoices from multiple formats, interpreting header data and line item detail virtually instantly, and accurately coding invoice line items to the correct GL.- Routing invoices, carrying out multi-step approvals, and promoting the delegation of authority based on custom rules your team created.Such is the power of Ottimate’s AI engine; even the most complex invoices are now processed within seconds and with an accuracy of 99.5% for header-level capture and 95% at the line-item level. This expedited process can take other vendors hours or sometimes days. “We heard loud and clear from CFOs that speed and accuracy are major levers for their business, and being able to deliver both is a significant competitive differentiator,” said Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate. He continued, “When it comes to the rush of getting books closed at the end of the month, this is a game changer.”Tens of thousands of users are already using Ottimate’s AI engine on a daily basis and are experiencing significant profitability gains. “Using Ottimate allows us to see our data in a timely manner, due to the quick processing of the AI automation,” says Trevor Vecellio, Senior Staff Accountant, The Club at Admirals Cove. “This leads to more accurate financials for our board.”This release marks the first of many AI launches for Ottimate, which will transition users from traditional AP workflows to an actionable experience.For more information on Ottimate’s AI Engine, read the blog here About OttimateOttimate is an AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform that empowers finance teams to reduce costs, prevent overpayments, detect fraud, and enforce policy compliance across the entire invoice-to-payment lifecycle. Designed for companies that process complex invoices at scale, Ottimate automates over 90% of the payables accounting process, reducing manual errors, saving time, and even monetizing your payment process.Ottimate’s AI copilot goes beyond traditional automation by applying human-like intelligence refined by over a decade of real-world use and powered by state-of-the-art deep learning AI. Innovative finance teams use Ottimate to uncover unexpected opportunities throughout the AP lifecycle to improve efficiency, better manage cash flow, and strengthen profitability.

