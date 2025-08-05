Ottimate Introduces Conversational AP, First AI Assistant To Proactively Assess & Optimize AP Operations

Ottimate Copilot screenshot

Ottimate Copilot responds to prompts for day-to-day operational tasks while offering proactive suggestions for optimizing cash flow & operational efficiency

Ottimate is pioneering the conversational AP space with technology that’s built to help finance teams be more than just cost centers, with a focus on identifying cost savings to drive profitability” — Barrett Boston

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottimate, the leading AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform, today unveiled Ottimate Copilot, the industry’s first conversational AP tool. Ottimate Copilot can answer common AP-related questions and execute on operational AP tasks, while proactively identifying opportunities to improve profitability and productivity throughout the invoice-to-payment lifecycle.AP teams waste hours each week searching for invoice data, checking payment statuses, attempting to identify overpayments, and seeking accurate insights into cash flow and other key financial metrics. This significant slowdown in operations contributes to a culture of reactive financial decisions that severely impact the bottom line. Ottimate Copilot provides this information in real-time through a simple conversational user interface, both when prompted by the user and proactively when required, empowering finance departments to make informed strategic business decisions that bolster their bottom line.“Conversational AI provides answers to your questions, which means you need to know the right questions to ask to uncover the data you need,” said Krishna Janakiraman, CTO of Ottimate. He continued, “Ottimate Copilot takes it to the next level by proactively alerting finance of potential profitability variances and productivity inefficiencies that can lead to revenue loss and take action on them before they impact the business. Over time, it will suggest ways to improve your AP processes.”Partnering with customers who need better data faster, Ottimate has built a best-in-class conversational AP assistant designed to optimize profitability and productivity. Ottimate Copilot can:- Provide answers to your AP questions immediately, removing the need to dig through data.- Empower finance teams to make smarter decisions with quicker insights, leveraging data and visual cues.- Help teams function at the highest capacity across all their locations by tracking data, approvals, internal team efficiency, and more.Constantly monitor for anomalies, tell users what to prioritize, and suggest ways to improve margins and cash flow.- Build instant reports based on data and format requests.“Ottimate is pioneering the conversational AP space with technology that’s built to help finance teams be more than just cost centers, with a focus on identifying cost savings to drive profitability,” said Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate. He continued, “When it comes to increasing speed and proactively uncovering discrepancies that can impact the books, this is a game changer.”Ottimate Copilot will be available to select customers in August, with broader availability in Q4 2025.For early access to the Ottimate Copilot, join the waitlist here About OttimateOttimate is an AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform that empowers finance teams to reduce costs, prevent overpayments, detect fraud, and enforce policy compliance across the entire invoice-to-payment lifecycle. Designed for companies that process complex invoices at scale, Ottimate automates over 90% of the payables accounting process, reducing manual errors, saving time, and even monetizing your payment process.Ottimate’s AI copilot goes beyond traditional automation by applying human-like intelligence refined by over a decade of real-world use and powered by state-of-the-art deep learning AI. Innovative finance teams use Ottimate to uncover unexpected opportunities throughout the AP lifecycle to improve efficiency, better manage cash flow, and strengthen profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.