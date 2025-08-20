Submit Release
Bridge Approach Repair Project Scheduled to Begin by Hot Springs

For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

Contact: 
Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-4948

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Beginning  Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, a bridge approach repair project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 385 on the north end of Hot Springs. A stop sign one-lane closure and flaggers will be used to guide travelers through the work zone. This repair work is anticipated to be complete in early October 2025.

Simon Contractors, Inc. of Rapid City, SD is the prime contractor on this $107,944 project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

