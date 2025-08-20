Business Strategist Katie Hornor Delivers Closing Remarks at 10th Annual God, Golf and Girls Gala, GCBN’s Premier Event

This was an Incredible weekend at God, Golf and Girls. Excellently run and organized to bless these women who do so much for other people.” — Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Christian Business Network (GCBN), founded by Elizabeth Copeland, hosted its 10th annual God, Golf and Girls gala dinner this past weekend at the Lake Lanier Islands Resort. The event, themed “An Evening of Faith, Fellowship, and Fairways,” brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and faith-driven professionals for a time of renewal, connection, and inspiration.

International speaker, author, business strategist, and founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) Katie Hornor delivered the closing remarks. She shared a message centered on God’s empowerment in the marketplace and encouraged attendees to embrace their influence in both business and ministry.

“God is on the move among His people, taking His love into secular industries and marketplaces,” Hornor said. “This was a special time for these women leaders to get filled up again to continue their overflow of ministry.”

The God, Golf and Girls gala and retreat has become a premier gathering for faith-driven businesswomen, equipping participants to strengthen their leadership, expand their impact, and advance the Kingdom through their work.

About Katie Hornor

Katie Hornor is a 15-time bestselling author of more than 90 titles, a TEDx speaker, and an internationally recognized business strategist. Known as The Flamingo Lady for her signature branding and powerful metaphors, she has inspired thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide to embrace their God-given uniqueness and lead with confidence.

Hornor is the founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) and creator of the Flamingo Advantage® framework. She has been featured in SUCCESS® Magazine and Times Square NYC. With more than 700 hours on stage, over 300 podcast appearances, and a reputation for blending biblical principles with practical business strategy, Hornor equips high-achieving leaders and speakers to live purposefully, profitably, and with eternal impact.

For more information or to book Hornor as a speaker, visit https://theflamingoadvantage.com/speaking.

About the Georgia Christian Business Network (GCBN)

Founded by Elizabeth Copeland, the Georgia Christian Business Network exists to galvanize Christian business owners and professionals who are committed to put God back in business across the state of Georgia and beyond. Through events, training, and community engagement, GCBN provides a platform for Christian entrepreneurs to thrive in both business and ministry.

Signature gatherings such as the God, Golf and Girls gala highlight the organization’s commitment to fostering fellowship, spiritual renewal, and Kingdom impact in the marketplace.

For more information or to attend an upcoming event, visit https://gcbnetwork.com.

First You Stand, Then You Fly: Katie Hornor at GGG 2025

