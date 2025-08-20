Business Strategist Katie Hornor Delivers Closing Remarks at 10th Annual God, Golf and Girls Gala, GCBN’s Premier Event

GGG gala tables

Katie Hornor with Beth Copeland

This was an Incredible weekend at God, Golf and Girls. Excellently run and organized to bless these women who do so much for other people.”
— Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Christian Business Network (GCBN), founded by Elizabeth Copeland, hosted its 10th annual God, Golf and Girls gala dinner this past weekend at the Lake Lanier Islands Resort. The event, themed “An Evening of Faith, Fellowship, and Fairways,” brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and faith-driven professionals for a time of renewal, connection, and inspiration.

International speaker, author, business strategist, and founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) Katie Hornor delivered the closing remarks. She shared a message centered on God’s empowerment in the marketplace and encouraged attendees to embrace their influence in both business and ministry.

“God is on the move among His people, taking His love into secular industries and marketplaces,” Hornor said. “This was a special time for these women leaders to get filled up again to continue their overflow of ministry.”

The God, Golf and Girls gala and retreat has become a premier gathering for faith-driven businesswomen, equipping participants to strengthen their leadership, expand their impact, and advance the Kingdom through their work.

About Katie Hornor
Katie Hornor is a 15-time bestselling author of more than 90 titles, a TEDx speaker, and an internationally recognized business strategist. Known as The Flamingo Lady for her signature branding and powerful metaphors, she has inspired thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide to embrace their God-given uniqueness and lead with confidence.

Hornor is the founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) and creator of the Flamingo Advantage® framework. She has been featured in SUCCESS® Magazine and Times Square NYC. With more than 700 hours on stage, over 300 podcast appearances, and a reputation for blending biblical principles with practical business strategy, Hornor equips high-achieving leaders and speakers to live purposefully, profitably, and with eternal impact.

For more information or to book Hornor as a speaker, visit https://theflamingoadvantage.com/speaking.

About the Georgia Christian Business Network (GCBN)
Founded by Elizabeth Copeland, the Georgia Christian Business Network exists to galvanize Christian business owners and professionals who are committed to put God back in business across the state of Georgia and beyond. Through events, training, and community engagement, GCBN provides a platform for Christian entrepreneurs to thrive in both business and ministry.

Signature gatherings such as the God, Golf and Girls gala highlight the organization’s commitment to fostering fellowship, spiritual renewal, and Kingdom impact in the marketplace.

For more information or to attend an upcoming event, visit https://gcbnetwork.com.

Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622
Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

First You Stand, Then You Fly: Katie Hornor at GGG 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Business Strategist Katie Hornor Delivers Closing Remarks at 10th Annual God, Golf and Girls Gala, GCBN’s Premier Event

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622 Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com
Company/Organization
Katie Hornor
46726 266th st
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57106
United States
+1 605-592-4108
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

Visit website

More From This Author
Business Strategist Katie Hornor Delivers Closing Remarks at 10th Annual God, Golf and Girls Gala, GCBN’s Premier Event
Professional Keynote Speaker Invests in Global Speaking Excellence at Prestigious NSA Conference
Katie Hornor Delivers Transformational Keynote on 'Sacred Sales' at NACWE Annual Conference in Tucson, AZ
View All Stories From This Author