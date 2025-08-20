ChefPaw Fetches Top Prize at SuperZoo

ChefPaw Dog Food Maker

World’s First Pet Food Maker Wins ‘Judges Award’ for Best Product at the Show

ChefPaw is honored to be recognized for revolutionizing fresh pet food with the world’s first fresh pet food maker - bringing healthy, homemade meals to dogs everywhere.” — Matt Terrill, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChefPaw (https://www.chefpaw.com/), the world’s first pet food maker, proudly announces its been awarded the ‘Judges Award,’ the top honor at SuperZoo 2025 in Las Vegas, where it is on display in the Emerging Brands Booth #11871 August 13-15.

The ChefPaw™ Pet Food Maker is the world’s first of its kind. Considering the high prices of fresh dog food services and subscriptions, ChefPaw allows customers to provide their dogs with delicious nutritious food for a fraction of the price. Cooking homemade dog food the traditional way, using multiple pots, pans, and kitchen appliances, can take hours. In just 40 minutes with ChefPaw, 6 lbs of pet food is gently mixed and cooked to perfection, freeing up quality time and expense.

ChefPaw also has a built-in scale and a self-clean mode so prep and clean up are a snap. Its ChefPaw App gives users all the information they need to ensure that their dog is getting all the nutrients they need on a daily basis, including step-by-step guidance and 50 suggested recipes that range from Allergy Free, Renal Diet, Novel Protein, and more.

“ChefPaw is honored to be recognized for revolutionizing fresh pet food with the world’s first fresh pet food maker—bringing healthy, homemade meals to dogs everywhere,” notes Matt Terrill, CEO. “It's been years in the making, hours and hours of trial and error, to get the process streamlined into this one machine that has the potential to be the greatest advancement in pet nutrition in 20 years.”

About ChefPaw

Matthew Terrill is the CEO of ChefPaw (and Co-Founder and CEO of Operations at Umbrella company Innovet Pet Products). He is an avid Mechanical Engineer/Inventor and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Matthew has over 15 years of experience in formulating and patenting products specifically for pets and also has over 3 years of hands-on experience in the lab formulation of Hemp products. He has implemented his extensive experience and prodigious passion for dogs in order to develop products that will effectively enhance the well-being and health of all animals.

Innovet Pet Products was founded in 2005 by two undergraduate colleagues, Matthew Terrill and David Louvet. They found themselves having to search tirelessly for innovative solutions to their pets' health issues when veterinary services couldn't provide an answer. Necessity being the mother of invention, Matt and Dave set out on a journey to create new solutions.

With Dave’s background in BioChemistry and Matt’s in Engineering, they made the perfect duo for product development and were able to come up with effective formulas for many issues. Driven by a passion for animals and aided by their technical knowledge, they effortlessly created cost-driven solutions over an extended period of time in order to provide pet owners with affordable answers to problems they might be experiencing with their pets as well.

About SuperZoo

What do you get when you put 18,000+ pet professionals from across the U.S. and around the world together with over 1,100 exhibitors in 350,000+ square feet of expo space? North America’s largest pet product marketplace. SUPERZOO has been named one of Trade Show Executive (TSE) magazine’s Fastest Growing 50 and to TSE’s Gold 100 and Trade Show News Network’s (TSNN) 25 Fastest-Growing Trade Shows. It sets the industry standard for showcasing the latest pet product innovations and emerging industry trends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.