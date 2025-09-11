From Service to Startups: Why Military Entrepreneurs Are Strengthening America’s Communities

Victor + Valor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor + Valor® welcomes veteran and entrepreneur Theresa Irving to its board as the nonprofit expands its mission of empowering active duty, veterans, spouses, and military kids to build legacies, strengthen communities, and fuel America’s economy.

Entrepreneurship has long been called the ultimate American dream. For military families, it’s also a lifeline. From veterans transitioning out of service, to spouses building careers despite constant relocations, to military kids as young as 12 discovering their potential, entrepreneurship is more than profit. It’s about creating jobs, strengthening local economies, and building legacies that last.

That belief is at the heart of Victor + Valor™, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering military-affiliated entrepreneurs with free branding, marketing, publishing, and PR services. In 2024 alone, Victor + Valor delivered more than $2.8 million in services and supported 107 brands nationwide, all at no cost to the entrepreneurs.

Today, Victor + Valor® proudly announces the addition of Theresa Irving, veteran and entrepreneur, to its Board of Directors.

“Theresa represents the very best of what Victor + Valor® is about—service, drive, and the determination to create something bigger than herself,” said Ali Craig, Executive Director of Victor + Valor®. “Her insight as both a veteran and an entrepreneur will be pivotal as we scale our mission and far exceed our 2024 numbers. Together, we can help even more military families turn their ideas into businesses that transform lives and communities.”

For Irving, the mission is deeply personal. “Joining Victor + Valor® is an incredible honor,” she said. “I know firsthand the challenges of building after service—and the power of having someone believe in your vision. This organization is not just giving veterans, spouses, and military kids tools—it’s giving them community, mentorship, and hope. And when you empower a military family entrepreneur, you impact an entire community.”

Victor + Valor’s model is unique in its reach. The nonprofit serves not only veterans and active duty members, but also military spouses and military-connected youth ages 12–25. By equipping the entire family with entrepreneurial skills and strategy, the organization ensures that the next generation of military families can thrive, no matter where they are in their journey.

As the organization looks to 2025 and beyond, Irving’s leadership promises to help amplify this mission, ensuring more military entrepreneurs can step into business ownership with clarity, confidence, and community behind them.

About Victor + Valor®

Victor + Valor® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that equips active duty, veterans, military spouses, and military-connected children with the branding, marketing, publishing, and content tools they need to successfully launch and grow businesses. Founded on the belief that the American Dream should come with strategy, not guesswork, Victor + Valor® provides millions of dollars in free services each year to help entrepreneurs build legacies, create jobs, and strengthen communities.

Learn more at https://victorvalor.org

