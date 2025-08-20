Over 70 schools recognized for FAFSA completion success
The Iowa Department of Education has recognized 71 schools across Iowa for outstanding success in increasing the number of students completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as part of the Course to College program.
The FAFSA is the first step in accessing billions of dollars in federal, state and institutional financial aid to help students and their families finance postsecondary education opportunities. The FAFSA helps determine students’ eligibility for scholarships, grants, work-study and student loans and is also used by many postsecondary institutions to determine financial need.
The schools receiving honors for the 2024-25 academic year are part of the Department’s Course to College program, which provides support and resources for schools to cultivate a college-going culture from college preparedness through the transition to higher education. FAFSA completion is a core component of the program, helping students finance postsecondary education and remove financial barriers to education and training beyond high school.
The Department awarded 28 schools with a FAFSA-Focused School of Excellence award. Additionally, 43 schools received a FAFSA-Focused School of Achievement recognition.
FAFSA-Focused Schools of Excellence achieved a FAFSA completion percentage of 70% or higher for the class of 2025 while FAFSA-Focused Schools of Achievement reached or exceeded the FAFSA completion goal they set at the start of the school year.
“We’re excited to honor these schools for their tireless efforts in helping students reach and fund their educational goals,” said David Ford, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Iowa College Aid. “This is the first time we have publicly recognized schools for their FAFSA completion efforts. We’re eager to expand this program and assist more schools in reaching these thresholds and earning honors in the coming years.”
Moulton-Udell High School led the way for FAFSA Schools of Excellence, achieving a FAFSA completion rate of 89 percent—a 49 percentage point increase over the previous year. Keota High School and Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School followed closely with completion rates of 88 and 86 percent, respectively.
FAFSA-Focused Schools of Excellence
Aplington-Parkersburg High School
Clarksville High School
Columbus Community High School
Dike-New Hartford High School
Easton Valley High School
Griswold High School
Grundy Center High School
Holy Trinity Jr/Sr High School
Kee High School
Keota High School
Kingsley-Pierson High School
Kuemper Catholic High School
Lamoni High School
Logan-Magnolia High School
Louisa-Muscatine High School
Maquoketa Valley Community High School
Moulton-Udell High School
Mount Ayr High School
Newell-Fonda High School
Okoboji High School
Pocahontas Area High School
Prince of Peace High School
Roland-Story High School
Solon High School
St. Ansgar High School
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Tri-County High School
Wapsie Valley High School
FAFSA-Focused Schools of Achievement
Baxter High School
Belle Plaine High School
Bellevue High School
Benton Community High School
Bettendorf High School
Bondurant-Farrar High School
Boone High School
Calamus-Wheatland High School
Cedar Falls High School
Central Decatur High School
Central Lee High School
Columbus Catholic High School
Creston High School
Des Moines East High School
Des Moines North High School
East Buchanan High School
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School
Greene County High School
Grinnell High School
Independence Jr/Sr High School
Lake Mills High School
Martensdale-St. Marys High School
Mid-City High School
North Linn High School
North Mahaska High School
Ogden High School
Panorama Community High School
Paton-Churdan High School
Postville Jr./Sr. High
Ridge View High School
Sioux Central High School
South Central Calhoun
South Tama High School
Southeast Valley High School
Thomas Jefferson High School
Union High School
Van Meter High School
Waukee Northwest High School
West Burlington High School
West Liberty High School
Wilton JR/SR High School
Woodbine Community School District
Pleasant Valley High School
Statewide, 52 percent of the class of 2025 completed the FAFSA as of July 31, 2025. Detailed statewide and school FAFSA completion figures are available at fafsa.iowa.gov.
For more information visit the Department’s Course to College webpage.
