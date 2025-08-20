Over 70 schools recognized for FAFSA completion success

The Iowa Department of Education has recognized 71 schools across Iowa for outstanding success in increasing the number of students completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as part of the Course to College program.

The FAFSA is the first step in accessing billions of dollars in federal, state and institutional financial aid to help students and their families finance postsecondary education opportunities. The FAFSA helps determine students’ eligibility for scholarships, grants, work-study and student loans and is also used by many postsecondary institutions to determine financial need.

The schools receiving honors for the 2024-25 academic year are part of the Department’s Course to College program, which provides support and resources for schools to cultivate a college-going culture from college preparedness through the transition to higher education. FAFSA completion is a core component of the program, helping students finance postsecondary education and remove financial barriers to education and training beyond high school.

The Department awarded 28 schools with a FAFSA-Focused School of Excellence award. Additionally, 43 schools received a FAFSA-Focused School of Achievement recognition.

FAFSA-Focused Schools of Excellence achieved a FAFSA completion percentage of 70% or higher for the class of 2025 while FAFSA-Focused Schools of Achievement reached or exceeded the FAFSA completion goal they set at the start of the school year.

“We’re excited to honor these schools for their tireless efforts in helping students reach and fund their educational goals,” said David Ford, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Iowa College Aid. “This is the first time we have publicly recognized schools for their FAFSA completion efforts. We’re eager to expand this program and assist more schools in reaching these thresholds and earning honors in the coming years.”

Moulton-Udell High School led the way for FAFSA Schools of Excellence, achieving a FAFSA completion rate of 89 percent—a 49 percentage point increase over the previous year. Keota High School and Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School followed closely with completion rates of 88 and 86 percent, respectively.

FAFSA-Focused Schools of Excellence

Aplington-Parkersburg High School

Clarksville High School

Columbus Community High School

Dike-New Hartford High School

Easton Valley High School

Griswold High School

Grundy Center High School

Holy Trinity Jr/Sr High School

Kee High School

Keota High School

Kingsley-Pierson High School

Kuemper Catholic High School

Lamoni High School

Logan-Magnolia High School

Louisa-Muscatine High School

Maquoketa Valley Community High School

Moulton-Udell High School

Mount Ayr High School

Newell-Fonda High School

Okoboji High School

Pocahontas Area High School

Prince of Peace High School

Roland-Story High School

Solon High School

St. Ansgar High School

Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

Tri-County High School

Wapsie Valley High School

FAFSA-Focused Schools of Achievement

Baxter High School

Belle Plaine High School

Bellevue High School

Benton Community High School

Bettendorf High School

Bondurant-Farrar High School

Boone High School

Calamus-Wheatland High School

Cedar Falls High School

Central Decatur High School

Central Lee High School

Columbus Catholic High School

Creston High School

Des Moines East High School

Des Moines North High School

East Buchanan High School

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School

Greene County High School

Grinnell High School

Independence Jr/Sr High School

Lake Mills High School

Martensdale-St. Marys High School

Mid-City High School

North Linn High School

North Mahaska High School

Ogden High School

Panorama Community High School

Paton-Churdan High School

Postville Jr./Sr. High

Ridge View High School

Sioux Central High School

South Central Calhoun

South Tama High School

Southeast Valley High School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Union High School

Van Meter High School

Waukee Northwest High School

West Burlington High School

West Liberty High School

Wilton JR/SR High School

Woodbine Community School District

Pleasant Valley High School

Statewide, 52 percent of the class of 2025 completed the FAFSA as of July 31, 2025. Detailed statewide and school FAFSA completion figures are available at fafsa.iowa.gov.

For more information visit the Department’s Course to College webpage.