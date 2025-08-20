Submit Release
Over 70 schools recognized for FAFSA completion success

The Iowa Department of Education has recognized 71 schools across Iowa for outstanding success in increasing the number of students completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as part of the Course to College program.

The FAFSA is the first step in accessing billions of dollars in federal, state and institutional financial aid to help students and their families finance postsecondary education opportunities. The FAFSA helps determine students’ eligibility for scholarships, grants, work-study and student loans and is also used by many postsecondary institutions to determine financial need.

The schools receiving honors for the 2024-25 academic year are part of the Department’s Course to College program, which provides support and resources for schools to cultivate a college-going culture from college preparedness through the transition to higher education. FAFSA completion is a core component of the program, helping students finance postsecondary education and remove financial barriers to education and training beyond high school.

The Department awarded 28 schools with a FAFSA-Focused School of Excellence award. Additionally, 43 schools received a FAFSA-Focused School of Achievement recognition.

FAFSA-Focused Schools of Excellence achieved a FAFSA completion percentage of 70% or higher for the class of 2025 while FAFSA-Focused Schools of Achievement reached or exceeded the FAFSA completion goal they set at the start of the school year.

“We’re excited to honor these schools for their tireless efforts in helping students reach and fund their educational goals,” said David Ford, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Iowa College Aid. “This is the first time we have publicly recognized schools for their FAFSA completion efforts. We’re eager to expand this program and assist more schools in reaching these thresholds and earning honors in the coming years.”

Moulton-Udell High School led the way for FAFSA Schools of Excellence, achieving a FAFSA completion rate of 89 percent—a 49 percentage point increase over the previous year. Keota High School and Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School followed closely with completion rates of 88 and 86 percent, respectively.

FAFSA-Focused Schools of Excellence

  • Aplington-Parkersburg High School

  • Clarksville High School 

  • Columbus Community High School

  • Dike-New Hartford High School 

  • Easton Valley High School 

  • Griswold High School

  • Grundy Center High School

  • Holy Trinity Jr/Sr High School

  • Kee High School

  • Keota High School

  • Kingsley-Pierson High School

  • Kuemper Catholic High School

  • Lamoni High School

  • Logan-Magnolia High School

  • Louisa-Muscatine High School

  • Maquoketa Valley Community High School

  • Moulton-Udell High School

  • Mount Ayr High School

  • Newell-Fonda High School

  • Okoboji High School

  • Pocahontas Area High School

  • Prince of Peace High School

  • Roland-Story High School

  • Solon High School

  • St. Ansgar High School

  • Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

  • Tri-County High School

  • Wapsie Valley High School

FAFSA-Focused Schools of Achievement

  • Baxter High School

  • Belle Plaine High School

  • Bellevue High School

  • Benton Community High School

  • Bettendorf High School

  • Bondurant-Farrar High School

  • Boone High School

  • Calamus-Wheatland High School

  • Cedar Falls High School 

  • Central Decatur High School

  • Central Lee High School

  • Columbus Catholic High School

  • Creston High School

  • Des Moines East High School

  • Des Moines North High School

  • East Buchanan High School

  • Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School

  • Greene County High School

  • Grinnell High School 

  • Independence Jr/Sr High School

  • Lake Mills High School

  • Martensdale-St. Marys High School

  • Mid-City High School

  • North Linn High School

  • North Mahaska High School

  • Ogden High School

  • Panorama Community High School

  • Paton-Churdan High School

  • Postville Jr./Sr. High

  • Ridge View High School

  • Sioux Central High School

  • South Central Calhoun

  • South Tama High School

  • Southeast Valley High School

  • Thomas Jefferson High School

  • Union High School

  • Van Meter High School

  • Waukee Northwest High School

  • West Burlington High School

  • West Liberty High School

  • Wilton JR/SR High School

  • Woodbine Community School District

  • Pleasant Valley High School

Statewide, 52 percent of the class of 2025 completed the FAFSA as of July 31, 2025. Detailed statewide and school FAFSA completion figures are available at fafsa.iowa.gov.

For more information visit the Department’s Course to College webpage.

