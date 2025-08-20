CE visits memorial hall to mourn Nanjing Massacre victims

MACAU, August 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today paid a special visit to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, during his inspection visit to Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

At the Memorial Hall, the Chief Executive observed a moment of silence and laid a wreath in tribute the Nanjing Massacre victims, reaffirming the commitment to remember history and honour the country’s martyrs.

The Macao delegation subsequently toured the historical exhibition hall and visited the site of the “pit of ten thousand corpses” within the complex, and learn more about the heroic resistance of the compatriots during the war.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the Chief Executive said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will work in tandem with the national authorities regarding commemorative arrangements. Under the guiding principles of “Remembering History, Honouring Martyrs, Cherishing Peace, and Creating a Great Future”, the MSAR Government will organise commemorative events to educate the public – particularly the younger generation – about the significance of the wartime victory, and to promote the spirit of patriotism.