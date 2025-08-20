Dominguez PR Helps Companies Expand to Europe and the U.S., Empowering Tech, Health, Smart Cities, and Aviation Brands

Lilach dominguez, CEO Dominguez PR

BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominguez PR Helps Companies Expand to Europe and the U.S., Empowering Tech, Health, Smart Cities, and Aviation BrandsBarcelona, Spain - Dominguez PR, an international public relations and marketing communications agency, announces its strategic focus on supporting companies looking to expand into European and U.S. markets. With over 20 years of experience helping innovative businesses grow, the agency offers tailored communications strategies that increase visibility, credibility, and impact in competitive global markets.“Many companies have great products and services, but struggle to make an impact internationally,” said Lilach Dominguez, founder and CEO. “Dominguez PR specializes in helping brands enter and thrive in Europe and the U.S., providing strategic communications, media relations, and crisis management that deliver measurable results. We don’t just provide services, we become true partners and brand ambassadors.”Key Services for International Growth:• Multilingual PR and strategic communications tailored to local markets• Targeted digital and media campaigns across Europe and the U.S.• Crisis communication, stakeholder engagement, and reputation management• Content creation: press materials, videos, and thought leadership• Access to international media networks and investor connectionsDominguez PR’s cross-industry expertise, from high-tech and medical innovation to sustainable urban development, defense tech, and aviation, gives clients a competitive edge when entering new markets.

