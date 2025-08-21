Decks Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Decks Market Worth?

Recent years have seen significant growth in the decks market. It is projected to increase from $13.53 billion in 2024 to $14.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The observed growth during the past period can be linked to the increased demand for outdoor living areas, the surge in urbanization associated with residential projects, an upsurge in the use of composite decking materials, an increasing trend in home remodeling, and a heightened emphasis on aesthetic attractiveness and property worth.

Anticipations are in place for a robust expansion of the decks market in the coming years, scaling to a staggering $18.70 billion by 2029, averaging a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This progression through the projected period can be traced back to the escalating preference for outdoor working areas, surging demand from burgeoning economies due to city sprawl, growing cognizance of weather-defying deck materials, swelling interest in versatile outdoor spaces, and heightened concentration on energy-conserving outdoor infrastructures. Remarkable trends within this forecast period encompass technology-empowered composite decking, formulation of environmentally friendly materials, seamless blending with outdoor recreational areas, advancements in deck substructure, and innovations in multi-tiered deck models.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Decks Market?

The decks market is projected to benefit from the upswing of the construction industry. Involved in the planning, designing, advancement, and creation of infrastructure along with residential, commercial, and industrial ventures, the construction industry is chiefly amplifying due to burgeoning urbanization. This surge in urban growth instigates the need for the development of additional residential, commercial, and infrastructural properties. Decks augment the value of these properties by creating versatile outdoor residential areas, hence boosting commercial and residential building ventures. To illustrate, the count of residential buildings under construction exhibited a rise from 240,065 units in 2022 to 240,813 units in 2023, as per data from the Australia Bureau of Statistics, a government administration based in Australia, in July 2023. Thus, the expansion in the construction industry fuels the progression of the decks market.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Decks Sector?

Leading firms in the deck market are channelling their efforts into creating cutting-edge solutions like hidden fastening systems to boost visual appeal and provide a flawless, secure deck surface. Hidden fastening systems are concealed connectors that fasten deck boards without the need for visible nails or screws, thus offering a sleek and smooth surface. In a notable example, Trex Company Inc., known for boarding solutions in the US, launched its new Trex hideaway fastener collection in March 2024. This modern collection comprises concealed fasteners fitted with stainless steel screws housed in hard-wearing glass-filled nylon connectors. This enables rapid installation, longevity, and a neat deck surface free of visible fasteners. Designed to deliver accurate board spacing and complete compatibility with all trex-grooved decking products, it offers a polished finish and convenient upkeep.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Decks Market Share?

The decks market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Metal, Wood, Plastic And Composites, Concrete

2) By Fastening Method: Deck Board Face Fastening, Deck Board Hidden Fastening, Deck Board Edge Fastening

3) By Application: Railing, Walls, Floors, Other Applications

4) By End User: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Metal Decks: Steel Decks, Aluminum Decks, Galvanized Metal Decks, Corrugated Metal Decks

2) By Wood Decks: Pressure-Treated Wood Decks, Cedar Wood Decks, Redwood Decks, Tropical Hardwood Decks

3) By Plastic And Composite Decks: Polyvinyl Chloride Decks, High-Density Polyethylene Decks, Wood-Plastic Composite Decks, Capped Composite Decks

4) By Concrete Decks: Precast Concrete Decks, Poured-in-Place Concrete Decks, Stamped Concrete Decks, Structural Concrete Slabs

What Are The Regional Trends In The Decks Market?

In the Decks Global Market Report 2025, North America tops the list as the biggest decks market as of 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid expansion in the forthcoming period. The report encompasses various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

