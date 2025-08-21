Diabetes Care Drugs Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $90.5 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Diabetes Care Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Diabetes Care Drugs Market?

The market for diabetic care medicines has experienced robust growth in recent years. Projection indicate that in 2024, the market will be worth $69.55 billion and will expand to $73.48 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Multiple factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including the global increase in diabetes cases, an aging global population, inactive lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, a surge in obesity cases, and a rising preference for personalized medicine.

Expectations are high that the market size for diabetes care drugs will experience substantial growth in the immediate future. By 2029, it is projected to expand to the value of $90.50 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the advent of biosimilar insulins, development of combination treatments and fixed-dose formulas, escalating focus on consistent glucose monitoring and closed-loop systems, and increased awareness and preventative programs targeting prediabetes conditions. Key trends that will shape the forecast period consist of the merging of continuous glucose monitoring with intelligent drug delivery, incorporation of digital platforms for patient engagement, wearable devices for drug delivery, advancements in sustained-release formulations based on peptide or polymer, and the incorporation of pharmacogenomics for personalized dosage schemes.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Diabetes Care Drugs Market?

The surge in the number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes mellitus is predicted to fuel the expansion of the diabetes care drugs market. Diabetes mellitus is a longstanding health condition that impacts the body's ability to manage blood sugar (glucose). The rise in diabetes cases is largely a result of unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity, which contribute to obesity and insulin resistance. Diabetes care medications are essential for these patients as they aid in blood glucose regulation, making them crucial in managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes. They help maintain stable sugar levels, enhance overall health and uplift quality of life, thus avoiding complications. For example, data from the National Health Service, a governmental body in the UK, showed that as of June 2024, there has been an 18% increase in patients diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes. The number increased from 3,065,825 in 2022 to 3,615,330 who were registered with a general practitioner (GP) in 2023. This surge in diabetes cases is thus propelling the growth of the diabetes care drugs market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Diabetes Care Drugs Market?

Major players in the Diabetes Care Drugs Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol‑Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• GSK plc

• Medtronic plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Diabetes Care Drugs Market?

Big corporations active within the diabetes care drug industry have shifted their attention towards the innovation of sophisticated treatments like fixed-ratio combination therapies. This move is designed to strengthen glycemic control, boost patient compliance, and make treatment plans more straightforward. Fixed-ratio combination therapies are medications that unify two antidiabetic agents that complement each other, all into one injection, resulting in a more convenient and effective method to manage diabetes. An example is the unveiling of Soliqua by Sanofi SA, a French pharmaceutical firm, in April 2024. Soliqua is a daily fixed-ratio combination of Insulin glargine and lixisenatide aimed at adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity. It blends the long-acting Insulin glargine that offers steady control of fasting glucose and lixisenatide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist. This mixture promotes glucose-dependent insulin secretion, restrains glucagon creation, and slows gastric emptying to lower blood sugar levels after meals, thus ensuring overall daily glycemic management. The roll-out of Soliqua aims to streamline diabetes management, boost glycemic control, and foster patient compliance by reducing the necessity for multiple daily injections and curbing potential side-effects like hypoglycemia and weight gain.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Diabetes Care Drugs Market Growth

The diabetes care drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Insulin, Biguanides, Sulfonylureas, Dipeptidyl Peptidase (DPP)‑4 Inhibitors, Sodium‑Glucose Co‑Transporter (SGLT)‑2 Inhibitors, Glucagon‑Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Receptor Agonists, Thiazolidinediones, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

2) By Formulation Type: Tablets, Injections, Solutions, Gels, Extended-Release Formulations

3) By Administration Route: Oral, Injectable, Inhalable

4) By Condition: Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Insulin: Rapid-acting insulin, Short-acting insulin, Intermediate-acting insulin, Long-acting insulin, Pre-mixed insulin

2) By Biguanides: Metformin Immediate Release (IR), Metformin Extended Release (ER)

3) By Sulfonylureas: First-generation sulfonylureas, Second-generation sulfonylureas

4) By Dipeptidyl Peptidase (DPP)‑4 Inhibitors: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, Alogliptin

5) By Sodium‑Glucose Co‑Transporter (SGLT)‑2 Inhibitors: Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin

6) By Glucagon‑Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Receptor Agonists: Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Semaglutide, Lixisenatide

7) By Thiazolidinediones (TZDs): Pioglitazone, Rosiglitazone

8) By Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors: Acarbose, Miglitol

View the full diabetes care drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-drugs-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Diabetes Care Drugs Market By 2025?

In the Diabetes Care Drugs Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region for the year 2024. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region in the approaching years will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Antidiabetics Global Market Report 2025

Antidiabetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidiabetics-global-market-report

