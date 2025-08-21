Continence Care Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Continence Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continence Care Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the continence care market. The market's value is projected to rise from $15.13 billion in 2024 to $16.15 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this historic period of growth include an increased aging population, enhanced awareness of personal hygiene, a rise in chronic diseases, reduced mobility among senior citizens, and a growth in admissions to institutional care.

Over the coming years, the market size for continence care is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching $20.78 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This anticipated growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the increased demand for home healthcare, the growth of e-commerce platforms, escalated healthcare expenditures, enhancements to reimbursement policies, and the increasing occurrence of urologic disorders. The forecast period is also expected to see numerous trends emerging, including technological advancements in absorbent materials, innovative breakthroughs in smart continence appliances, advancements in biodegradable products, and ongoing research and development in skin-compatible materials, alongside the incorporation of wearable sensor technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Continence Care Market?

The surge in urologic disorder occurrences is set to fuel the expansion of the continence care market. These disorders encompass a variety of conditions that impact the urinary tract system, including the kidneys, bladder, and urethra. The escalation in urologic disorders is predominantly attributed to the aging population, as the elderly are more prone to urinary tract dysfunctions owing to diminished muscle tone and other geriatric physiological changes. Continence care offers symptom management and escalates the comfort level for individuals experiencing urologic disorders by offering indispensable products promoting urinary control, hygiene, and optimizing life quality, especially for patients with persistent bladder problems or age-associated urinary dysfunction. For example, in November 2024, the American Urological Association, a professional body based in the US, reported that over 33 million Americans were displaying symptoms of overactive bladder, while about 1 to 4 million men and 3 to 8 million women suffered from interstitial cystitis or bladder pain syndrome. Hence, the rising incidences of urologic disorders are propelling the continence care market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Continence Care Market?

Major players in the Continence Care Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• 3M Healthcare

• Medtronic plc

• Kimberly‑Clark Corporation

• Unicharm Corporation

• Coloplast A/S

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Convatec Group PLC

• Ontex International N.V.

• Drylock Technologies

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Continence Care Market?

Leading corporations in the continence care market are making strides towards crafting innovative solutions like digital health systems for direct urinary tracking, managing hydration, and tailoring continence care. Digital health solutions incorporate digital tools, such as mobile applications, software, and connected gadgets, to bolster health management, augment patient results, and revolutionize the provision of healthcare. These solutions provide real-time tracking, personalized health insights, remote surveillance, and improved patient-healthcare provider communication. For example, in August 2024, Convatec Group Plc, a medical products and technology firm based in the UK, introduced the me+ Companion application. Designed as a digital health solution, it supports intermittent catheter users and healthcare professionals with real-time urinary tracking, setting hydration goals, documenting leaks, and creating personalized summary reports to better manage continence care. The app grants users the ability to document their fluid consumption and urine production directly from their mobile devices, which aids in a more profound understanding of their condition and facilitates informed decision-making. It also fosters improved patient-care team communication by enabling users to share downloadable and printable reports.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Continence Care Market Growth

The continence care market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Urinary Catheter, Non-Implanting Electric Stimulation Devices, Protective Garments, Urine Bag, Bowel Management Products, Other Products

2) By Material Type: Cotton, Polymer, Nonwoven Fabrics, Foam

3) By Application: Diabetes, Strokes, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Alzheimer, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson, Prostate Cancer, Spinal Cord Injury, Bladder Cancer, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Medical Supply Stores

5) By End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Nursing Homes, Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Urinary Catheter: Intermittent Catheters, Indwelling (Foley) Catheters, External (Condom) Catheters, Suprapubic Catheters, Catheter Maintenance Products

2) By Non-Implanting Electric Stimulation Devices: Pelvic Floor Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices For Bladder Control, External Tibial Nerve Stimulation Devices

3) By Protective Garments: Adult Diapers, Protective Underwear, Pads And Liners, Male Guards, Belted Shields

4) By Urine Bag: Leg Urine Bags, Bedside Urine Bags, Pediatric Urine Bags, Night Drainage Bags, Urine Bag Accessories

5) By Bowel Management Products: Rectal Catheters, Stool Collection Bags, Irrigation Systems, Anal Plugs, Bowel Stimulation Devices

6) By Other Products: Absorbent Sheets, Skin Care Products For Incontinence, Odor Control Products, Deodorizing Tablets

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Continence Care Market By 2025?

In the Continence Care Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the largest region in the market for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

