Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $3.77 Bn by 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast By 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market Through 2025?

The market size of chronic pain coaching powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed an impressive growth in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $1.37 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $1.68 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The uptick seen during the historic period can be associated with a growing demand for customized healthcare options, an increased incidence of chronic pain conditions, a surge in the acceptance of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, an escalating demand for real-time pain tracking and intervention, along with growing consumer confidence in health recommendations influenced by AI.

In the upcoming years, the market size for AI-enhanced coaching for chronic pain is projected to witness immense growth, reaching $3.77 billion in 2029 with a 22.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This progression in the forecast period can be tied back to factors such as the increasing elderly population who are more prone to chronic pain, the surge in utilization of mobile health applications for self-treatment, advances in research on predictive analytics for managing pain, the significant role of digital biomarkers in supervising pain, and the rising accessibility of vast data for analyzing pain patterns. During this forecast period, major advancements include the incorporation of technology into personalized pain management strategies, the improvement of virtual reality tools for pain relief with technology, multilingual coaching platforms enabled by technology, the creation of precision resources for pain education, and the amalgamation of AI coaching with telehealth platforms.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching market is anticipated to expand due to the escalating incidence of diabetes globally. Diabetes is a long-lasting medical condition that disrupts the body's ability to balance blood sugar levels caused by issues with insulin production or utilization. The rising prevalence of this disease is attributable to sedentary lifestyles, defined by minimal physical activity and prolonged sitting, leading to weight gain and metabolic disorders which escalate the risk of insulin resistance. AI-driven chronic pain coaching assists in diabetes treatment by aiding patients in managing pain and promoting lifestyle modifications for improved blood sugar control. As an example, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a government body in the UK, reported in March 2025 that the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in adults of 17 years and older in England escalated to 7.0% in March 2024, up from 6.8% in March 2023. Consequently, the burgeoning incidence of diabetes is contributing to the growth of the AI-powered chronic pain coaching market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hinge Health Inc.

• Sword Health Inc.

• Biofourmis Inc.

• Therabody Inc.

• Omada Health Inc.

• Vivira Health Lab

• Kaia Health Software GmbH

• XRHealth Inc.

• EcoAI Ltd.

• MyPainSensei

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market?

Key players in the AI-empowered chronic pain management market are investing in the creation of high-tech solutions like digital health coaching platforms. These platforms aim to increase personalized care, boost patient involvement, and yield data-driven results for superior pain management. The AI-driven digital health coaching platforms offer individualized guidance, progress monitoring, and virtual support for improved chronic pain management. For instance, Elyfia Ltd., a digital health coaching company in the UK, introduced an innovative platform tailored for fibromyalgia patients in January 2025, merging both human proficiency and leading-edge AI. The modern platform offers individualized health coaching from a specialized team of physicians, fitness trainers, and accredited coaches, alongside AI-generated insights, which scrutinize real-time data from wearables and user inputs. The incorporation of AI allows for ongoing symptom tracking, pattern detection, and custom care suggestions suited to every individual's distinct condition. Through the use of AI, Elyfia enables users to manage symptoms of fibromyalgia like widespread pain, exhaustion, and sleep issues more effectively, giving them the means to foster healthier habits via interactive components and on-demand coaching accessible via smartphones.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chronic pain coaching market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Healthcare Providers, Pain Management Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Individuals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Integration And Application Programming Interface Solutions

2) By Hardware: Wearable Devices, Smartphones And Tablets, Connected Medical Devices, Virtual Reality Equipment

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration, Training And Education, Technical Support And Maintenance

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Pain Coaching Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for AI-powered chronic pain coaching. The growth projection for this region is also included in the report. The report covers a comprehensive market analysis including regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

