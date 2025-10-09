AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market to Reach US $3.55B by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for the clinical trial site feasibility, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has experienced rapid growth. The market is projected to expand from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.53 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased implementation of AI in clinical studies, a surge in demand for quicker patient enrollment, the growth of decentralized clinical trials, advancements in electronic data collection systems, and regulatory backing for inventive trial layouts.

In the upcoming years, we can expect a substantial rise in the artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered clinical trial site feasibility market, with an anticipated value of $3.55 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. Several factors are credited for this projected growth including the amalgamation of real-world data with AI analytics, the growth of virtual clinical trial platforms, increased investment in precision medicine, the use of predictive modeling for selecting sites, and the creation of adaptive trial designs utilizing AI. Key trends for this period consist of employing predictive analytics for site choices, incorporating real-world data to improve feasibility, using machine learning algorithms to predict patient recruitment, adopting AI platforms based in the cloud for coordinated trial planning, and applying natural language processing to scrutinize site performance data.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28137&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market?

The escalating number of clinical trials is expected to stimulate the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clinical trial site feasibleness market in the future. Clinical trials are the globally conducted clinical research studies that examine the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, drugs and appliances. The surge in clinical trials is predominantly propelled by the growing investment in biomedical research and development, with both the public and private sectors acknowledging the crucial need for innovative treatments to tackle increasingly complex healthcare issues. The proliferation of clinical trials leads to a demand for AI-driven site feasibility tools, as research organisations require efficient systems to locate the best sites, evaluate site capabilities, and forecast success rates of enrolment for their studies. For example, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, in November 2023, there was a slight rise of 4.3% in the total number of industry-funded clinical trials initiated yearly in the UK, going from 394 trials in 2021 to 411 in 2022. Thus, escalating clinical trials is catalyzing the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Parexel International Corporation

• ZS Associates Inc.

• Veeva Systems Inc.

• Verily Life Sciences LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market?

Leading organizations in the artificial intelligence-led clinical trial site feasibility market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions, including an AI-controlled feasibility and recruitment platform. This platform is designed to refine site selection processes and boost overall operational efficiency in clinical trials by using AI and machine learning to evaluate trial protocols and site data. This, in turn, leads to the identification of prime clinical sites and improvement of patient recruitment, thereby speeding up trial timelines and enhancing the success rate of studies. For example, in June 2023, US-based integrated research and technology platform, ObjectiveHealth, introduced ObjectiveScreen. This AI-powered feasibility and recruitment platform is aimed at optimizing clinical trial performance by simplifying the identification, prequalification, and retention of patients through real-time integration with electronic health records (EHRs) and utilizing AI and machine learning algorithms. The platform allows clinical trial sites to gain direct access to patient data, categorize health risks and pinpoint the most suitable candidates, therefore speeding up enrollment and enhancing trial outcomes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Site Selection, Patient Recruitment, Protocol Design, Performance Analytics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics Software, Machine Learning (ML) Platforms, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools, Data Visualization Software, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Integration Software, Real-World Data (RWD) Analytics Software, Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software

2) By Services: Feasibility Assessment Services, Site Selection Services, Patient Recruitment Support Services, Data Management And Analytics Services, Protocol Optimization Services, Regulatory Compliance Support Services, Consulting And Advisory Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-powered-clinical-trial-site-feasibility-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for AI-powered clinical trial site feasibility. It is projected that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. The report encompasses a market analysis for various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Ai Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-based-clinical-trial-solution-providers-global-market-report

Ai In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.