Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Set to Reach $2.19 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Through 2025?

The cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tubes market growth has displayed remarkable in recent times. The market is projected to expand from $1.17 billion in 2024 to about $1.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The surge seen in the historical phase is owing to a rise in health issues related to lifestyle, an increased emphasis on early genetic screening initiatives, heightened acceptance of blood-based biomarker studies, greater availability of diagnostic laboratories globally, and an increased consciousness of mother and fetal health monitoring.

The cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tubes market is predicted to experience a substantial increase in coming years, reaching $2.20 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors driving the growth during this forecast period include an increased preference among patients for less invasive procedures, wider utilization of cfDNA in transplant monitoring, more government initiatives backing molecular diagnostics, an amplified need for effective sample transportation and preservation, as well as enhanced insurance coverage for molecular diagnostic examinations. The forecast period will also see emerging trends such as innovative microfluidics-propelled blood collection tubes, development of sustainable and environmentally friendly tube materials, application of artificial intelligence in data-based diagnostics, progress in prenatal and oncology testing procedures, and increased use of companion diagnostics in targeted treatments.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market?

The anticipated rise in respiratory disorders is forecasted to propel the expansion of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market. Respiratory disorders, diseases affecting the lungs and the rest of the respiratory system that hamper efficient breathing and oxygen distribution or carbon dioxide removal from the body, are increasing primarily due to air pollution. Pollutants in the air irritate the airways, decrease lung functionality, and enhance the probability of conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). CfDNA blood collection tubes play a crucial role in managing respiratory disorders as they detect genetic mutations, track disease advancement, and gauge treatment response using a straightforward blood test, thus minimizing the need for invasive lung biopsies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that there were 17,000 to 34,000 estimated hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) from October 1 to November 30, 2024. As such, the mounting prevalence of respiratory disorders is fuelling the cfDNA blood collection tube market's growth. The burgeoning cases of cancer owing to unhealthy lifestyle choices are expected to stimulate the growth of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market. The rising occurrence of cancer can be attributed to harmful lifestyle habits such as inadequate diet, smoking, and insufficient exercise. cfDNA blood collection tubes are instrumental in managing cancer by performing liquid biopsies, thus making it possible to detect tumor-linked genetic mutations, track disease progression, evaluate treatment response, and identify resistance mutations using a simple blood test, thus eliminating the need for invasive tissue biopsies. Predictions from the National Cancer Institute illustrate that the number of cancer survivors in the United States will escalate to 26 million by 2040 from 18.1 million in 2022. Hence, the rising occurrence of cancer is propelling the growth of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market?

Major players in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Holding AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton Dickinson (BD)

• Qiagen N.V.

• SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

• Guangzhou Improve Medical Technology

• Streck Inc.

• DiaCarta Inc.

• Zymo Research Corporation

• Biomatrica Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Industry?

Leading firms in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube segment are prioritizing the automation of cfDNA extraction to boost operational efficiency. Automation of cfDNA extraction involves using state-of-the-art robotic tools and standardized methods to separate cell-free DNA from blood samples, requiring minimal human intervention. This increases efficiency, precision, and consistency while also reducing processing time and human error. In September 2023 as an illustration, Yourgene Health plc, a molecular diagnostics firm based in the UK, unveiled the MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit. This product simplifies and reduces the cost of robotic solutions designed for cell-free DNA extraction in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) procedures. The product’s introduction is intended to enhance automation in NIPT procedures by providing superior throughput, reproducibility, and reliability in cfDNA extraction, and simultaneously reducing the time required for manual intervention as well as operational expenses.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market

The cell-free dna (cfDNA) blood collection tube market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: 5ml, 10ml

2) By Sample Type: Plasma, Serum, Whole Blood

3) By Application: In Vitro Diagnostics, Scientific Research

4) By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals Or Clinical Centers, Genetic Diagnostic Labs, Cancer Research Centers, Research And Development Institutions, Conventional Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1) By 5 mL: Single Use Tube, Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, Gel Separator Tube

2) By 10 mL: Double Draw Tube, High Volume Collection Tube, Anticoagulant Treated Tube

Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market - Regional Insights

In the cfDNA Blood Collection Tube Global Market Report 2025, North America held dominance as the largest region in 2024. It's projected that the Asia-Pacific region will be the one to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

