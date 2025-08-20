IBA Group and Berexia Payment Launch SoftPOS in Morocco
In cooperation with Al Barid Bank and Royal Air Maroc, IBA Group and Berexia payment launch a SoftPOS solution in Morocco
Sami Metwali, Head of Products & Solutions at Berexia payment, comments, “This launch marks the first successful business case of our joint work with IBA Group. We integrated their tapXphone SoftPOS solution to create a secure and flexible payment service that meets the needs of both travelers and airport staff. The joint project with Al Barid Bank and RAM demonstrates how innovative payment technologies can modify the transport and travel sector.”
Reinventing Customer Experience at the Casablanca International Airport
In July 2025, Royal Air Maroc and Al Barid Bank announced a partnership with a goal to improve the travel experience at the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco. The collaboration involves implementation of an integrated mobile application based on IBA Group’s SoftPOS solution tapXphone.
As a result, travelers are able to make secure contactless payments by tapping a bankcard or a smartphone on a tablet-equipped terminal. To offer the new payment service, three dedicated counters are deployed at check-in, transit, and boarding areas of the Casablanca’s airport. Trained agents will assist travelers and provide additional services such as purchasing preferred seats, lounge access, or cabin upgrades.
Following the Casablanca airport, plans are underway to expand the solution to other locations, the Paris Orly Airport being among them.
Abdelhamid Addou, CEO at Royal Air Maroc, says, “This system reinforces our commitment to offering a smooth, personalized, and digital experience from the moment the customers arrive at the airport. It is part of a comprehensive program to transform the customer journey, from purchasing tickets through our new mobile app and our new website to collecting baggage. This program will run for 12 months, with our ambition being to elevate Casablanca to the status of a leading regional air hub.”
Al Amine Nejjar, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Al Barid Bank, adds, “We are proud to put our expertise in digital payments at the service of this pioneering initiative with Royal Air Maroc. This illustrates our shared desire to innovate to simplify the daily lives of citizens and travelers.”
IBA Group participated in the project as the technical consultant for the SoftPOS implementation because tapXphone served as the foundation for the solution.
