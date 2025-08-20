IBA Group and Berexia Payment Launch SoftPOS in Morocco

In cooperation with Al Barid Bank and Royal Air Maroc, IBA Group and Berexia payment launch a SoftPOS solution in Morocco

This launch marks the first successful business case of our joint work with IBA Group. The project demonstrates how innovative payment technologies can modify the transport and travel sector.
— Sami METWALI, Head of Products & Solutions at Berexia
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group and Berexia payment, a leading consulting and technology services company, continue to expand their strategic cooperation in the African region. Earlier this year, the two companies announced a partnership to deliver advanced solutions in digital transformation and fintech innovation. The first major result of this collaboration is a SoftPOS solution introduced in Morocco in cooperation with Al Barid Bank and Royal Air Maroc (RAM).

Sami Metwali, Head of Products & Solutions at Berexia payment, comments, “This launch marks the first successful business case of our joint work with IBA Group. We integrated their tapXphone SoftPOS solution to create a secure and flexible payment service that meets the needs of both travelers and airport staff. The joint project with Al Barid Bank and RAM demonstrates how innovative payment technologies can modify the transport and travel sector.”

Reinventing Customer Experience at the Casablanca International Airport
In July 2025, Royal Air Maroc and Al Barid Bank announced a partnership with a goal to improve the travel experience at the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco. The collaboration involves implementation of an integrated mobile application based on IBA Group’s SoftPOS solution tapXphone.

As a result, travelers are able to make secure contactless payments by tapping a bankcard or a smartphone on a tablet-equipped terminal. To offer the new payment service, three dedicated counters are deployed at check-in, transit, and boarding areas of the Casablanca’s airport. Trained agents will assist travelers and provide additional services such as purchasing preferred seats, lounge access, or cabin upgrades.
Following the Casablanca airport, plans are underway to expand the solution to other locations, the Paris Orly Airport being among them.

Abdelhamid Addou, CEO at Royal Air Maroc, says, “This system reinforces our commitment to offering a smooth, personalized, and digital experience from the moment the customers arrive at the airport. It is part of a comprehensive program to transform the customer journey, from purchasing tickets through our new mobile app and our new website to collecting baggage. This program will run for 12 months, with our ambition being to elevate Casablanca to the status of a leading regional air hub.”

Al Amine Nejjar, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Al Barid Bank, adds, “We are proud to put our expertise in digital payments at the service of this pioneering initiative with Royal Air Maroc. This illustrates our shared desire to innovate to simplify the daily lives of citizens and travelers.”

IBA Group participated in the project as the technical consultant for the SoftPOS implementation because tapXphone served as the foundation for the solution.

Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group


About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

http://ibagroupit.com

