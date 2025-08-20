Africa PPP 2025 to Highlight $4 Trillion Infrastructure Investment Opportunities

15th Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment and Partnership Summit (Africa PPP) 28–31 October 2025

Africa PPP 2025, 28–31 Oct in Windhoek, Namibia, will focus on unlocking Africa’s $4T domestic capital for infrastructure investment.

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa has nearly $4 trillion in domestic institutional capital that it can tap for infrastructure investment according to a recent report by leading continental lender, AFC. Held by pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks, this capital pool could help bridge the $100 billion plus annual infrastructure investment gap being exacerbated by debt distressed public budgets, rising protectionism as well as FDI and official development assistance that are failing to keep up with the continent’s growing infrastructure needs.As preparations intensify for the 15th Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment and Partnership Summit (Africa PPP), set to take place from 28–31 October 2025 at the Hilton Conference Centre in Windhoek, Namibia, the organisers are proud to announce an impressive lineup of high-level speakers drawn from leading infrastructure developers and institutions across Africa and beyond to discuss among other issues how to unlock the continent’s investable capital for infrastructure development.Hosted under the theme “Promoting an Enabling Environment that Accelerates the Implementation of Sustainable and Viable PPPs”, Africa PPP 2025 is poised to provide a unique platform for knowledge exchange, investment mobilization, and project development across the energy, transport, water, ICT, and industrial infrastructure sectors.The event is jointly organised by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and AME Trade Ltd, a leading facilitator of B2B industry engagement platforms across Africa.Distinguished Confirmed Speakers Include:• Mohamed ALMENHALI, Regional CEO - International Office, AD Ports Group• Reginald DEMANA, Chief Executive Officer, South African National Road Agency• Eng. Justin LOONGO, Managing Director, ZESCO Limited• Eng. Bruno CHINGANDU, Managing Director, Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority• Dr. Eng. John MATIVO, Managing Director, Kenya Electricity Transmission Company• Eng. Henrique VICTORINO, Director General, Angolan Road Institute (INEA)• Stephen IKUA, Director General/CEO, LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority (LCDA)• Eng. Cletus NYACHOWE, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ZESA Holdings• Eng. Jairos MHANGO, Acting CEO, Road Development Agency, Zambia• Eng. Sayed EL METWALLY, Chairman, General Authority for Land and Dry Ports, Egypt• Tawanda GUSHA, Chief Executive Officer, Airports Company of Zimbabwe• Mohamed GALAL, Head of Projects and Infrastructure Sector, Holding Company for Water Supply and Wastewater Egypt• Stephan JOOSTE, Managing Director: Sustainability, Zutari• Rauna MUKUMANGENI, Director, Public Private Partnerships Unit, Ministry of Finance, Namibia• Samira MENSAH, Managing Director Africa, S&P Global Ratings• Adele PARIS, Corporate Transaction Advisory PPP Manager – Southern Africa Region, IFC• Senior Representatives from the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) South AfricaKey Themes of APPP 2025 Include:• Namibia as a regional gateway: Policy frameworks and infrastructure projects worth billions in urban housing, logistics, water, energy, agri-infrastructure, and more.• Cross-border transport and logistics connectivity: Rail, road, air, ports, and dry ports.• Green and climate-resilient infrastructure: Desalination, renewable energy, transmission upgrades, and circular water systems.• Creating an enabling environment for private sector participation: Best practices, governance, and ESG.What to Expect at Africa PPP 2025:• 2-Day Strategic Conference• Investment Project Presentations• PPP Masterclass Training• Exhibition Showcase• Technical Site Visits• Exclusive Networking ReceptionsWith Namibia emerging as Southern Africa’s logistics hub and investment destination of choice, Africa PPP 2025 offers an unmatched opportunity to forge partnerships and drive infrastructure transformation across the continent.For sponsorship, speaking opportunities, delegate registration, and programme updates, please visit: www.africappp.com About AMETRADE LtdFounded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading force in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in industry-specific B2B events, conferences, and digital marketing services, particularly in the Mining, Energy, Finance, and Oil & Gas sectors. Operating in 29 African countries, we partner with top industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on-the-ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know-how. Our value-added services offering includes tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa.Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more. Follow us on: LINKEDIN | TWITTERFor Media inquiries, please contact:Office 403, 4th Floor, Hamilton House,Mabledon Place, London, WC1H9BBmarketing@ametrade.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.