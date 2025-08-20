Submit Release
CMS launches oversight of Medicaid, CHIP enrollees to ensure immigration status

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services today announced a nationwide initiative aimed at reinforcing eligibility standards for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. This effort focuses on verifying enrollees’ immigration status.

Starting today, CMS will begin issuing monthly enrollment reports to states, flagging individuals whose immigration status could not be confirmed in federal databases. States are expected to promptly review the cases, request additional documentation if necessary and take appropriate actions to ensure compliance with federal eligibility rules. Individuals who do not meet immigration requirements may only receive limited services under specific circumstances.

