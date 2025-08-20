Moodo by Aishwarya Suresh and Jaylon Tellis Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interface and User Experience Design

Moodo

Innovative Emotions App for Kids Recognized for Excellence in Interface Design and User Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of interface design, has announced Moodo, an innovative emotions app for kids designed by Aishwarya Suresh and Jaylon Tellis , as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Moodo's unique approach to helping children understand and express their emotions through an engaging and interactive interface.Moodo's win is particularly relevant in today's digital age, where the importance of emotional intelligence and mental well-being is increasingly recognized. By providing a fun and accessible way for children to explore and communicate their feelings, Moodo aligns with the growing trend of using technology to support personal development and wellness. This innovative app not only benefits young users but also offers valuable insights for parents, educators, and mental health professionals seeking to foster emotional intelligence in children.What sets Moodo apart is its reimagined approach to the traditional emotion wheel. Through a user-friendly slider interface, children can easily navigate and identify their emotions, from basic feelings to more nuanced layers. The app's friendly robot character guides users through the process, offering personalized coping tips and creating an engaging, interactive experience. Moodo's intuitive design, combined with its use of conversational AI and an emotion database, enables real-time emotional recognition and adaptive responses, making it a powerful tool for supporting children's emotional development.The Iron A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to the skill, dedication, and innovation of the Moodo team. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Tinker Works, the ed-tech brand founded by Aishwarya Suresh and Jaylon Tellis, as they continue their mission to create engaging educational solutions that promote wellness and personal development. The award also highlights the potential for Moodo to influence industry standards and practices, setting a new benchmark for emotionally intelligent interface design in children's apps.Moodo was designed by Aishwarya Suresh and Jaylon Tellis, the co-founders of Tinker Works. Their expertise in educational technology and commitment to creating innovative, impactful products have been instrumental in the development and success of Moodo.Interested parties may learn more about Moodo and its award-winning design at:About Tinker WorksTinker Works is an ed-tech brand founded by Jaylon Tellis and Aishwarya Suresh, dedicated to advancing educational solutions. Their mission is to create innovative products that foster wellness, promote learning, and support personal development, all with a unique, engaging approach that makes education both fun and impactful. With Moodo, Tinker Works demonstrates their commitment to empowering children with the tools and knowledge to understand and express their emotions effectively.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to interface designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award for Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design specifically recognizes designs that excel in user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, responsiveness across devices, intuitive navigation design, content clarity, effective color usage, consistency in design elements, attention to micro-interactions, feedback mechanism integration, loading time efficiency, scalability of design, aesthetic appeal, customizability features, data visualization techniques, use of gestural interfaces, integration of motion design, cognitive load reduction, and multilingual support.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a highly regarded competition that recognizes exceptional design capabilities across a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the interface design industry. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008, now in its 17th year, welcoming entries from all countries and industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interfacecompetition.com

