The Business Research Company's Assistive Technology For Low Vision Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $1.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Assistive Technology For Low Vision Market In 2025?

The market size for assistive technology for low vision has seen significant growth recently. The market, which is expected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.14 billion in 2025, boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors resulting in this substantial growth during the historical period include the rising occurrence of age-related macular degeneration, an increasing diabetic population prone to retinopathy, heightened awareness regarding aids for low vision, escalating government support for vision rehabilitation, and an increasing number of glaucoma and cataract cases.

The market for assistive technology aimed at low vision is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. It is estimated to expand to a value of $1.57 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the predicted period include the increasing utilization of portable and wearable low vision devices, enhanced investments in assistive technology start-ups, a rise in telehealth and remote vision services, more personalisation in assistive devices, and the growth in smartphone usage. Key trends to watch for during this period include the development of artificial intelligence-powered navigation aids, the creation of low-cost assistive devices, integration with smartphones and tablets, incorporation into mainstream platforms, and advancement in text-to-speech engines.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Assistive Technology For Low Vision Market?

The growth of the assistive technology for low-vision market is projected to accelerate due to the rising incidence of age-related vision disorders. These disorders, including age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, are part of the natural process of aging and lead to a progressive loss of visual function. The surge in such vision disorders is majorly attributed to the growing elderly population, who are more prone to eye ailments like macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma that come with aging. Assistive technology for low vision aids in managing these age-related vision disorders by boosting the residual visual function, promoting daily independence in elderly individuals. As an illustration, in August 2023, the World Health Organization, a health-focused specialized agency of the United Nations based in Switzerland, stated that globally, there are a minimum of 2.2 billion individuals with either near or distance vision impairment. However, it's projected that merely 36% of individuals with distance vision impairment due to refractive errors and a paltry 17% with vision impairment resulting from cataracts have availed of appropriate treatment. Consequently, the escalating incidence of age-related vision disorders is propelling the expansion of the assistive technology for low-vision market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Assistive Technology For Low Vision Industry?

Major players in the Assistive Technology For Low Vision Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Vispero Holdings LLC

• HumanWare Group

• Freedom Scientific Inc.

• Aira Tech Corp.

• Low Vision International AB

• IrisVision Global Inc.

• SELVAS Healthcare Inc.

• KAPSYS PTE. LTD.

• Sight and Sound Technology

• Envision Technologies B.V.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Assistive Technology For Low Vision Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the assistive technology for low vision market are concentrating on crafting innovative solutions like wearable electronic low vision devices. These devices aim to augment visual aid and uplift the life quality for the users. These wearable electronic low vision devices are portable tools worn by the users, which leverage technology like cameras and displays to boost visual sharpness for individuals with vision disabilities. In January 2023, eSight Corporation, a technology firm based in Canada, unveiled its newest assistive gadget, the eSight Go, specifically designed for people legally blind. The device boasts full high definition organic light emitting diode screens, a high-resolution smart autofocus camera, and a wide 45° field of view that conserves natural peripheral vision, and supports full mobility. The lightweight, wireless design can support up to 24x magnification and has customizable color and contrast settings. This enhances visual sharpness and comfort for prolonged daily use, particularly for those suffering from central vision loss.

What Segments Are Covered In The Assistive Technology For Low Vision Market Report?

The assistive technology for low vision market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Electronic Magnifiers, Screen Readers, Optical Magnifiers, Video Magnifiers, Smartphone Applications

2) By Technology Type: Low-Tech Solutions, High-Tech Solutions, Assistive Robotics, Wearable Technology, Augmented Reality Solutions

3) By Application: Blind Schools, Enterprises And Social Organizations, Personal Use, Federations And Hospitals

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Brick-And-Mortar Stores, Direct Sales, Third-Party Distributors, Wholesale Suppliers

5) By End-User: Individuals, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Providers, Senior Care Facilities, Government Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Magnifiers: Desktop Electronic Magnifiers, Portable Electronic Magnifiers, Wearable Electronic Magnifiers

2) By Screen Readers: Windows-Based Screen Readers, Mac Operating System Based Screen Readers, Android-Based Screen Readers, Linux-Based Screen Readers

3) By Optical Magnifiers: Handheld Magnifiers, Stand Magnifiers, Spectacle Magnifiers, Dome Magnifiers

4) By Video Magnifiers: Closed-Circuit Television-Based Video Magnifiers, Head-Mounted Video Magnifiers, Portable Video Magnifiers

5) By Smartphone Applications: Text-to-Speech Apps, Object Recognition Apps, Navigation And Wayfinding Apps, Magnification And Contrast Adjustment Apps

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Assistive Technology For Low Vision Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the foremost position in the assistive technology for low vision market. For the projected year 2025, the regions discussed in the report for the same market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

