Deputy Ministers Seiso Mohai and Steve Letsike conduct oversight monitoring visit to Mthatha, 20 Aug

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai, together with the Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike; MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Zolile Williams; Executive Mayor of KSD Local Municipality, Cllr Nyaniso Nelani; Executive Mayor of OR Tambo District, Cllr Mesuli Ngqondwana; and Head of Department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Vuyo Mlokothi, will conduct an oversight monitoring visit to Mthatha on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

The visit forms part of government’s ongoing monitoring of the implementation of flood disaster relief in Mthatha. The floods left a devastating trail of fatalities, damage to infrastructure and basic services and displacement of families.

The delegation will assess the extent of damage to infrastructure and basic service provision, evaluate the impact of the floods on livelihoods and communities, monitor progress on relief interventions, and identifying the required interventions to strengthen future disaster response.

Media are invited to attend the visit as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: O.R Tambo District Municipality, Mthatha, Eastern Cape

For media confirmation, kindly contact Ms Jesselene Pandaram on 079 833 3176 or email Jesselene@dpme.gov.za

For media interview arrangements, kindly contact Ms Yonela Dekeda on 083 378 0968

For media enquiries:

Mr Thomas Nkosi

Chief Director: Communications & Strategy

Department of Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation

Cell: +27 79 907 9016

E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za

