Presidency confirms nominations to the National Dialogue Steering Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Convenor of the National Dialogue, has confirmed the nominations received from different social sectors to the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue.

In line with his responsibility in terms of Section 83 of the Constitution to promote national unity, President Cyril Ramaphosa has convened an inclusive National Dialogue to address the challenges confronting the country.

The National Dialogue Steering Committee is responsible for setting strategic priorities and coordinating implementation of the National Dialogue process across the country.

In confirming the nominations, President Ramaphosa is giving effect to the decision of the First National Convention, held on 15-16 August 2025, that agreed that all identified social sectors should nominate representatives to serve on the Steering Committee.

This was to ensure that the National Dialogue is an inclusive and citizen-led process that accommodates all sectors that want to be involved in shaping the destiny of our country.

Over the last few months, many organisations in the 33 identified sectors and 6 sub-sectors held various meetings to identify their nominees. Every effort has been made to ensure that no sector of our society is left behind.

In addition to the sectoral representatives, the President was invited to nominate 2 representatives and the former Preparatory Task Team and Convention Organising Committee was invited to nominate 3 persons.

Provision has also been made for the Steering Committee to co-opt up to 5 people with appropriate expertise and experience. This is to ensure that no voice is left out of the National Dialogue process.

The National Dialogue has been convened as a citizen-led, society-wide and inclusive process to reflect on the multiple challenges our country faces, agree on a shared vision for our future in the next decades and the priority actions that should be undertaken across the different sectors of society.

Through the National Dialogue, we seek to forge a new social compact that will unite all South Africans on the kind of socioeconomic development and transformation our country should undergo in the next decades.

The Eminent Persons Group, which is comprised of prominent South Africans appointed as guarantors of the integrity and inclusivity of the National Dialogue process, compiled the nominations from the sectors and presented these to the President for confirmation.

The Steering Committee is expected to convene early in January 2026 for its inaugural meeting and induction. Once established, the Steering Committee will be able to co-opt members as agreed by the National Convention and assist any sectors that have not yet completed their nominations process.

President Ramaphosa has thanked all nominees for making themselves available for the Steering Committee. “I wish all Steering Committee members well in undertaking this important task to advance the building of a free, equal, united and prosperous nation,” he said.

The members of the Steering Committee are:

Sectoral Nominees

Valentia Andrews - National NGOs / NPO Networks Michelle Arendse - Khoisan Leaders Ashley Benjamin - Labour and Unions Dumisile Cele - Children Cynthia Chishimba - National NGOs / NPO Networks Rebecca Como - Khoisan Leaders Duduzile Dlamini - Sex Work Scelo Duma - Government Departments Khanyisa Dunjwa - Health / HIV Luyolo Dwesi - Youth Keagen Je-ron Gertse - Represented Political Parties Jimmy Ntobeko Gotyana - National NGOs / NPO Networks Annette Theresa Griessel Foundations Crispin Hemson Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety Cheryl Hendricks - Women Josephilda Hlope - Government Departments Lance Joel - Government Departments Howard Johnson - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy Moipone Jwayi - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights Marble Bore Kalembo - LGBTQIA+ Luzuko Khohli - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Steven Thapelo Khunou - Faith Based Organisations Bosa Ledwaba - Women Tebogo Legodi - LGBTQIA+ Lawrence Elijah Lekgowane - Transport Gomolemo Lesejane - Faith Based Organisations Siyabulela Lucas - Persons with Disabilities Innocent Madlala - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy Mahlatse Martinah Kgaladi Magoro - Persons with Disabilities Bridgemohan Maharaj - Faith Based Organisations Mxolisi President Siphamandla Mahlangu - Persons with Disabilities Realeboga Makgeledise - Youth Thulasizwe Makhanya - Foundations Octavia Thenjiwe Makhubu - Education Malemolla David Makhura - Represented Political Parties Thabo Makwela - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy Steve Mashiya - Foundations Loungo Masire - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Kganki Matabane - Formal Business Khulekani Mathe - Formal Business Looks Matoto - Persons with Disabilities Busisiwe Mavuso - Formal Business Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko - Academia, Think Tanks & Research Odwa Mbane - Formerly Incarcerated Hussein Mubaarak Mbonambi - Faith Based Organisations Palesa Rosemary Mboweni - Women Buhle Mchunu - Academia, Think Tanks & Research Charles Mcunu Transport Promise Memela - Health / HIV Mabalane Mfundisi - Health / HIV Donald Mkhwanazi - Students Shannon Nontobeko Mokoena - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights Busang Obakeng Molekane - Sports Mzwandile Molo - Faith Based Organisations David Morema - Government Departments Boitumelo Mosenogi - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse - GBVF Kunene Mpho - Media, Linguistic & Communication Tshilidzi Mulaudzi- Academia, Think Tanks & Research Muriel Mamotala Mumba - Civic Movements & Local Organisations Treasure Ndesi - Men's Sector Marshall Nelson - Education Nondumiso Ngonyama - Traditional Leaders Beau Nkaelang - Men's Sector Mbali Nkosi - Youth Matthew Parks - Labour and Unions Letsiri Phaahla - Traditional Leaders Tshegofatso Tebogo Phakisa - Media, Linguistic & Communication Zandile Phiri - Represented Political Parties Romeo Qetsimani - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Nkanyiso Radebe - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety Lebogang Ramafoko - Media, Linguistic & Communication Hayley Reichert - Immigration Vanessa Samuel-Chetty - GBVF Edward Saunderson - Sports Fatima Shabodien - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety Ngaletjang Emily Shilakoe - Media, Linguistic & Communication Shakespeare Mandla Sibanyoni - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights Thandeka Patience Sibiya - Immigration Tolika Sibiya - Youth Lisa Silwana - Youth Tumi Sole - Civic Movements & Local Organisations Patric Solomons - Children Sandile Soxokashe - Youth Sinesipho Soxujwa - Civic Movements & Local Organisations Qhamisa Tengile - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy Mammatli Thakhuli-Nzuza - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Ntandane Thembelihle - GBVF Gerald Twala - Labour and Unions Riaan Van der Bergh - Education Tanya van Meelis - Labour and Unions Lee-Anne Walker - LGBTQIA+ Monica Woodhouse - Children Xolani Benson Xala - Immigration Zwakele Zondo - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights

Nominees of the Convention Organising Committee

Boichoko Ditlhake Tessa Dooms

Nominees of the President

Mduduzi Mbada Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu

