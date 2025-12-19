Submit Release
Presidency confirms nominations to the National Dialogue Steering Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Convenor of the National Dialogue, has confirmed the nominations received from different social sectors to the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue.

In line with his responsibility in terms of Section 83 of the Constitution to promote national unity, President Cyril Ramaphosa has convened an inclusive National Dialogue to address the challenges confronting the country.

The National Dialogue Steering Committee is responsible for setting strategic priorities and coordinating implementation of the National Dialogue process across the country.

In confirming the nominations, President Ramaphosa is giving effect to the decision of the First National Convention, held on 15-16 August 2025, that agreed that all identified social sectors should nominate representatives to serve on the Steering Committee.

This was to ensure that the National Dialogue is an inclusive and citizen-led process that accommodates all sectors that want to be involved in shaping the destiny of our country.

Over the last few months, many organisations in the 33 identified sectors and 6 sub-sectors held various meetings to identify their nominees. Every effort has been made to ensure that no sector of our society is left behind.

In addition to the sectoral representatives, the President was invited to nominate 2 representatives and the former Preparatory Task Team and Convention Organising Committee was invited to nominate 3 persons.

Provision has also been made for the Steering Committee to co-opt up to 5 people with appropriate expertise and experience. This is to ensure that no voice is left out of the National Dialogue process.

The National Dialogue has been convened as a citizen-led, society-wide and inclusive process to reflect on the multiple challenges our country faces, agree on a shared vision for our future in the next decades and the priority actions that should be undertaken across the different sectors of society.

Through the National Dialogue, we seek to forge a new social compact that will unite all South Africans on the kind of socioeconomic development and transformation our country should undergo in the next decades.

The Eminent Persons Group, which is comprised of prominent South Africans appointed as guarantors of the integrity and inclusivity of the National Dialogue process, compiled the nominations from the sectors and presented these to the President for confirmation.

The Steering Committee is expected to convene early in January 2026 for its inaugural meeting and induction. Once established, the Steering Committee will be able to co-opt members as agreed by the National Convention and assist any sectors that have not yet completed their nominations process.

President Ramaphosa has thanked all nominees for making themselves available for the Steering Committee. “I wish all Steering Committee members well in undertaking this important task to advance the building of a free, equal, united and prosperous nation,” he said.

The members of the Steering Committee are:

Sectoral Nominees

  1. Valentia Andrews - National NGOs / NPO Networks
  2. Michelle Arendse - Khoisan Leaders
  3. Ashley Benjamin - Labour and Unions
  4. Dumisile Cele - Children
  5. Cynthia Chishimba - National NGOs / NPO Networks
  6. Rebecca Como - Khoisan Leaders
  7. Duduzile Dlamini - Sex Work
  8. Scelo Duma - Government Departments
  9. Khanyisa Dunjwa - Health / HIV
  10. Luyolo Dwesi - Youth
  11. Keagen Je-ron Gertse - Represented Political Parties
  12. Jimmy Ntobeko Gotyana - National NGOs / NPO Networks
  13. Annette Theresa Griessel Foundations
  14. Crispin Hemson Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety
  15. Cheryl Hendricks - Women
  16. Josephilda Hlope - Government Departments
  17. Lance Joel - Government Departments
  18. Howard Johnson - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
  19. Moipone Jwayi - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
  20. Marble Bore Kalembo - LGBTQIA+
  21. Luzuko Khohli - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
  22. Steven Thapelo Khunou - Faith Based Organisations
  23. Bosa Ledwaba - Women
  24. Tebogo Legodi - LGBTQIA+
  25. Lawrence Elijah Lekgowane - Transport
  26. Gomolemo Lesejane - Faith Based Organisations
  27. Siyabulela Lucas - Persons with Disabilities
  28. Innocent Madlala - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
  29. Mahlatse Martinah Kgaladi Magoro - Persons with Disabilities
  30. Bridgemohan Maharaj - Faith Based Organisations
  31. Mxolisi President Siphamandla Mahlangu - Persons with Disabilities
  32. Realeboga Makgeledise - Youth
  33. Thulasizwe Makhanya - Foundations
  34. Octavia Thenjiwe Makhubu - Education
  35. Malemolla David Makhura - Represented Political Parties
  36. Thabo Makwela - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
  37. Steve Mashiya - Foundations
  38. Loungo Masire - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
  39. Kganki Matabane - Formal Business
  40. Khulekani Mathe - Formal Business
  41. Looks Matoto - Persons with Disabilities
  42. Busisiwe Mavuso - Formal Business
  43. Nokuthula Caritus Mazibuko - Academia, Think Tanks & Research
  44. Odwa Mbane - Formerly Incarcerated
  45. Hussein Mubaarak Mbonambi - Faith Based Organisations
  46. Palesa Rosemary Mboweni - Women
  47. Buhle Mchunu - Academia, Think Tanks & Research
  48. Charles Mcunu Transport
  49. Promise Memela - Health / HIV
  50. Mabalane Mfundisi - Health / HIV
  51. Donald Mkhwanazi - Students
  52. Shannon Nontobeko Mokoena - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
  53. Busang Obakeng Molekane - Sports
  54. Mzwandile Molo - Faith Based Organisations
  55. David Morema - Government Departments
  56. Boitumelo Mosenogi - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
  57. Keitumetse Fatimata Moutloatse - GBVF
  58. Kunene Mpho - Media, Linguistic & Communication
  59. Tshilidzi Mulaudzi- Academia, Think Tanks & Research
  60. Muriel Mamotala Mumba - Civic Movements & Local Organisations
  61. Treasure Ndesi - Men's Sector
  62. Marshall Nelson - Education
  63. Nondumiso Ngonyama - Traditional Leaders
  64. Beau Nkaelang - Men's Sector
  65. Mbali Nkosi - Youth
  66. Matthew Parks - Labour and Unions
  67. Letsiri Phaahla - Traditional Leaders
  68. Tshegofatso Tebogo Phakisa - Media, Linguistic & Communication
  69. Zandile Phiri - Represented Political Parties
  70. Romeo Qetsimani - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
  71. Nkanyiso Radebe - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety
  72. Lebogang Ramafoko - Media, Linguistic & Communication
  73. Hayley Reichert - Immigration
  74. Vanessa Samuel-Chetty - GBVF
  75. Edward Saunderson - Sports
  76. Fatima Shabodien - Restorative Justice, Peace & Safety
  77. Ngaletjang Emily Shilakoe - Media, Linguistic & Communication
  78. Shakespeare Mandla Sibanyoni - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights
  79. Thandeka Patience Sibiya - Immigration
  80. Tolika Sibiya - Youth
  81. Lisa Silwana - Youth
  82. Tumi Sole - Civic Movements & Local Organisations
  83. Patric Solomons - Children
  84. Sandile Soxokashe - Youth
  85. Sinesipho Soxujwa - Civic Movements & Local Organisations
  86. Qhamisa Tengile - Small Businesses, Stokvels & Informal Economy
  87. Mammatli Thakhuli-Nzuza - Arts, Culture and Creative Industries
  88. Ntandane Thembelihle - GBVF
  89. Gerald Twala - Labour and Unions
  90. Riaan Van der Bergh - Education
  91. Tanya van Meelis - Labour and Unions
  92. Lee-Anne Walker - LGBTQIA+
  93. Monica Woodhouse - Children
  94. Xolani Benson Xala - Immigration
  95. Zwakele Zondo - Rural & Agricultural / Land Rights

Nominees of the Convention Organising Committee

  1. Boichoko Ditlhake
  2. Tessa Dooms

Nominees of the President

  1. Mduduzi Mbada
  2. Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

